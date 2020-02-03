Sex offender tried to pay an undercover female cop posing as a prostitute with a Chili’s HAMBURGER

A New Mexico man has been arrested in a prostitution sting after he allegedly agreed to pay an undercover officer a Chili’s hamburger in exchange for sexual favors on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department said Dominic Calderon, a 36-year-old sex offender, was taken into custody after he rode his bicycle up to a female officer standing on a Central Avenue sidewalk.

The female officer, posing as a prostitute in a ‘street operation’, began a conversation with Calderon about potential costs to receive sex.

After the two agreed on $80, Calderon asked for the officer’s number because ‘he did not get paid until Friday,’ according to a police report obtained by Smoking Gun.

That’s when the officer noticed Calderon was carrying a Chili’s Grill & Bar ‘To-Go’ bag, prompting her to ask what was inside.

Calderon admitted that it was a hamburger, and the officer told him ‘that my fee could be the burger’.

Chili’s burgers cost between $9.59 to $10.99.

Calderon agreed to the new price and asked the officer to meet him at his home, but he was soon arrested by waiting authorities.

He was booked on patronizing a prostitute and the evidence, possibly including the burger, was tagged by authorities.

Post-arrest, the Albuquerque Police Department discovered he was on probation for a 2006 criminal sexual penetration conviction that landed him on the registered sex offenders register.

The conviction also caused him to spend time in the state penitentiary.

As a result of the latest arrest, his probation was revoked and has been upgraded to a felony warrant.

Calderon is currently in the Bernalillo County jail awaiting a February 28 bench trial in Metropolitan Court.

Ten other people were arrested in the prostitution sting on Tuesday.