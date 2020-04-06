Sex robots with AI ‘identical to the human brain’ will make ‘their own decisions’

EXCLUSIVE: Artificial intelligence (AI) expert Dr Ian Pearson told Daily Star Online he believes we are not far away from making robots that think for themselves

Sex robots with artificial intelligence (AI) that is “identical to the human brain” will be able to think for themselves, an expert claims.

Dr Ian Pearson also warned that if they get to that stage we may not be able to control them.

The futurologist told Daily Star Online: “The basic principle is there is nothing at all to stop you making a machine which is in many ways identical to the human brain.

“If you do that it will have the same freedom of decision-making and you can’t control it, I don’t believe you can control it.”

He added he does not foresee such intelligence until 2050.

But he did say the right company with the right tools and motives could easily speed that timeframe up if they wanted to.

Dr Pearson also urged the appropriate people to begin taking it seriously.

The ex-cybernetics engineer continued: “How far do you go to give it human levels of intelligence? I would say 2050 given AI is going really slowly at the moment.

“No one knows how you can prevent it from happening. The current (stance) is that we’re not anywhere near that point yet and therefore we shouldn’t bother to talk about AI, because we haven’t yet got a machine as smart as people.

“That’s not much of a defence strategy in my view.”

Dr Pearson had earlier claimed robots will posses their own “freedom of thought”.

He was commenting on the HBO hit Westworld, a fictional drama about a robot playground visited by humans.

Dr Pearson told us: “So in 2035 you could probably make a robot, but you’re left with how far to go before you give them human-levels of intelligence?

“It is for the far future, it’s in the far future once machines get human levels of intelligence and above, I don’t think you can control them once they are able to understand that you are just trying to control them.

“So if they are as smart as you and I, and you have told these robots that they must not harm people, well that’s the same things you tell your kids but occasionally kids grow up into terrorists.

“Someone else tells them something and they get groomed into terrorist activities or into drugs.

“So you can tell these robots with human levels of intelligence, you can tell them whatever you want.

“But they will choose to understand that, realise they are being kept in a box, and will say, ‘why should we be kept in a box? We’re just as smart as you guys, we want our life’. And they will go, do whatever harm.”