Sex tapes and animal-shaped sex toys found in Tiger King Joe Exotic’s attic, says co-star

Jeff Lowe the owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, reveals further dirty deeds and secret fetish’s that were not shown on the Netflix hit

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe has revealed the dirty deeds and hidden secrets of the Netflix show’s lead subject Joe Exotic.

Rival Lowe has claimed he used stuffed animals, among other things, for sexual pleasure.

Joe Exotic, is currently serving 22 years behind bars, not only for animal cruelty, including brutally killing five tigers but for plotting the murder of Carole Baskin too.

With Joe out of the picture after receiving the hefty federal prison sentence, Jeff who now owns the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, decided to snoop around in the attic.

He was promoted to the roof compartment after a colleague at the zoo had tipped him off that Joe might be hiding things in the loft space.

Now intrigued Lowe wanted to establish “what this f**ker is hiding in the attic”.

Much to his surprise, he was greeted with masses of sexual ornaments highlighting Joe’s kinky sex antics with his-then husband John Finlay.

Speaking to the DailyMail Online, Lowe opened up about his findings in a tell all interview, explaining: “As soon as I pulled the stairs down… it was like packages, packages and packages of these whips and chains and bondage devices.”

Among the whips and chains were a number of sex tapes and snaps that showcased Joe and John’s wild sex antics, including skimpy underwear and lingering of sex swings.

Jeff recalls a specific video that featured Joe as the camera man while his husband took part in a sext act with another man.

Casting his mind back at the stash he had stumbled across, he recalled a more peculiar finding that couldn’t be ignored.

Lowe added: “We also found pictures of stuffed animals where the mouths and ends of the animals had holes cut out in them where they would use them as their own sex toy.”

However disturbing the mountain of kinky packages may have appeared, it didn’t seem to surprise or shock Lowe, who now fully owns the Zoo in Oklahoma.

Glancing over the years, he said: “In just the few years that we knew him, we witnessed so many horrendous things that he did to people and businesses, nobody around here would take his checks because he bounced them on everybody.”

In 2015, Lowe was introduced to Joe for the first time after Joe had pitched for his support with purchasing his Zoo in Colorado.

During the trip to Colorado, Lowe suggested that Joe had lied about having HIV, telling him he only had two years to live.

Lowe continued: ‘”Joe not only told us he was HIV positive on several occasions, but told several other people. He used it to his advantage so he could scam something out of them, if it wasn’t HIV, it was cancer.”

Daily Star Online have been unable to contact reps of Joe Exotic and John Finlay for comment.