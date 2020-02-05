Shadow CEO Gerard Niemira says he feels really terrible about Iowa caucuses disaster

The CEO of a company whose app wreaked havoc on the Iowa caucuses has apologized for the disaster that kicked off Democratic presidential primary.

‘I’m really disappointed that some of our technology created an issue that made the caucus difficult,’ said Gerard Niemira, the CEO and chairman Shadow Inc, in an interview on Tuesday with Bloomberg.

‘We feel really terrible about that,’ said Niemira, a former staffer with Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

On Monday night, the Iowa caucuses descended into chaos when there were widespread failures in the ability of local precincts to transmit their results to the state party using the Shadow app.

Precinct captains were forced to call the state party, flooding the hotline and delaying the process further.

As of Wednesday, the full results of the caucuses had yet to be reported. With 71 percent of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigeig maintained a narrow lead ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders.

Niemira insists that the problem was not with his company’s app, but with the way that it transmitted data to the state party.

‘The app was sound and good,’ Niemira said. ‘All the data that was produced by calculations performed by the app was correct. It did the job it was supposed to do, which is help precinct chairs in the field do the math correctly.’

‘The problem was caused by a bug in the code that transmits results data into the state party’s data warehouse,’ he said.

That transmission bug ‘had catastrophic impact,’ Niemira added.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Niemira echoed state party officials in insisting that there was no foul play suspected in the breakdown.

‘There’s no evidence whatsoever that there was any kind of hack or intrusion,’ he said.

Adding to the chaos, it appears that many local party officials had difficulty logging into the app, which had to be downloaded through a secondary app and had multiple layers of security.

The Iowa Democratic Party didn’t roll the app out to its 1,678 caucus locations until a few hours before the meetings began Monday night.

Party officials had said they would not be sending the new mobile app to precinct chairs for downloading until just before the caucuses to narrow the window for any interference, and there wasn’t widespread pretesting by volunteers running the caucus sites.

Niemira insisted that there was an ample testing window before the cacuses began.

‘We’d had people using this app for weeks,’ Niemira said. ‘It had a ‘sandbox’ mode to practice with. What we were seeing early on caucus day was people having difficulty logging in for the first time.’

Shadow built the app specifically for the Iowa caucuses, and had another in the works for Nevada’s upcoming caucuses. The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday it no longer planned to use Shadow’s technology.

Shadow was created in January last year after data and messaging service Groundbase was acquired by Democrat non-profit ACRONYM.

In addition to Niemira, Shadow’s product manager Ahna Rao and COO James Hickey all worked on the Hillary for America campaign, which was defeated by Donald Trump in 2016.