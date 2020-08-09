Infosurhoy

Shamrock Rovers hit quick double to go six points clear at the top

0
By on Top Stories

Hoops make it seven wins from seven with late rally against Derry City.

Derry City 1-2 Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS MOVED six points clear at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division after coming from behind to beat Derry City.

Roberto Lopes pounced for the winner to open up a six-point gap between the Hoops and second-placed Bohemians — and put eight points between them and defending champions Dundalk.

Rovers fell behind in the 36th minute at the Brandywell when Walter Figueira whipped in a cross from the left that evaded both Lopes and goalkeeper Alan Mannus to find the bottom corner.

Stephen Bradley emptied his bench as Rovers pressed to break down the hosts, making four substitutions in the first 20 minutes after the restart.

And it was one of those replacements, Dean Williams, who forced the equaliser in the 78th minute.

Williams got a touch on Rory Gaffney’s cross to glance it towards the far post, only for his effort to come off the upright and then off the unsuspecting Colm Horgan for an own goal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Rovers took the lead four minutes later as Lopes poked the ball past Peter Cherrie following a scramble in front of the Candystripes goal.

But the hosts very nearly struck a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time, Ciaron Harkin’s header rattling the crossbar before Mannus had to make a reaction save to deny man of the match Eoin Toal with the rebound.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Seven up: Roberto Lopes, left, leads the Rovers celebrations at full time.

Seven up: Roberto Lopes, left, leads the Rovers celebrations at full time.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply