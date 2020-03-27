Shanghai Shenhua offer Man Utd loan star Odion Ighalo £400,000-a-week deal to return

Manchester United want to keep Odion Ighalo at Old Trafford but the Nigeria international has now been offered a mega contract extension by Chinese giants Shanghai Shenhua

Odion Ighalo has reportedly been offered a two-year contract extension worth in excess £400,000 per week by Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Premier League heavyweights Manchester United.

But after impressing at the Red Devils, Sky Sports say Shenhua want to ensure he remains on their books permanently

His current temporary stint with United is due to end on May 31.

However, that’s expected to be extended due to the season being postponed as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

Ighalo revealed last month that is was his dream to sign for United and club legend Rio Ferdinand says the 30-year-old is proving the doubters wrong.

“Wow, eight games, three starts in that, four goals and one assist. Ighalo, do you sign him for Manchester United now?” he said during a live chat on his Instagram page.

“All them people that out there that were saying: ‘What are we doing signing Ighalo? What’s going on? What’s Ole thinking?’ – I was one of them, I have to admit it.

“Ighalo’s been in China, the league’s nowhere near what the Premier League is so how’s he gonna get up to speed? Is he gonna be ready straight away? We need somebody to come and make an impact immediately. Coming from China, impossible.

“Well he’s proved us all wrong. This guy has proved us all wrong. It’s refreshing to see someone who is like a supporter, who is thankful.

“He looks like he’s absolutely delighted to be at Manchester United.

“He’s been a Manchester United supporter his whole life. He looks like he’s saying ‘thank you’ every day he walks up to Ole for giving him this opportunity.

“He’s not someone who says ‘Manchester United are lucky to have me here’ – that’s the vibe I’ve got for a little while and that’s not just United, that’s other clubs as well.

“This boy looks like he’s happy to be here: ‘Whatever you tell me to do I’m gonna go out there and do it to the best of my ability.

“I’m gonna give you 100 per cent every day in training and in matches because I love this club and I want to do right by this club’. I love it.

“It’s shocked me to see what he’s done. Listen, we’re not talking like he’s turned Man United into world-beaters but United needed something and he’s brought it in and given it and that’s all you can ask for.

“And I think he’s warranted the opportunity to come in as a full-time player and what he’s given Manchester United which they didn’t have is someone they can pass the ball into and can hold it up, he’s got a physical presence, he can hold off a defender or two and lay the ball in for someone else to score.”