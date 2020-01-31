Shaq leads grieving Lakers fans in chants of ‘Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!’ at memorial

Shaquille O’Neal led basketball fans in a boisterous tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as he chanted ‘Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!’ while leaving the Staples Center.

O’Neal spoke at the home of the Lakers Tuesday following the tragic death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash over the weekend.

On leaving the Center, a video captures O’Neal stopping to grieve with fans in a ‘Kobe’ chant.

O’Neal walked out among the fans calling for him and trying to get a picture as he leaves the Staples Center.

The basketball ball star made his way from the door before calling for quiet and starting up the chant.

The enthusiastic fans quickly jumped in as they crowded around O’Neill while he continued to chant as he walked out.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were a dominating force in basketball during the early 2000s, winning three championship titles from 2000-2002. Bryant won two more championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 while O’Neal would win his fourth title while playing with the Miami Heat.

‘Our names will be attached together for what we did,’ O’Neal stated.

O’Neal could barely hold back tears as he spoke about how ‘sharp’ the pain was when he found out that Los Angeles Lakers legend Bryant died last Sunday.

Speaking at the Staples Center on Tuesday during a TNT tribute for Bryant, Shaq shared that he had been working out with his son and nephew in his basement on Sunday when another nephew broke the news to him.

‘I snapped at him and said “man get that out my face”,’ the 47-year-old said in the brief clip as tears streamed down his face.

Shaq added that he struggled believing the news until he started receiving calls, confirming that Bryant had died in the Calabasas crash.

‘I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while,’ O’Neal said.

While O’Neal shared that he had been nervous over initial reports falsely claiming that Rick Fox may have been in the crash, he was devastated learning that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also on the aircraft.

O’Neal stressed that he would be making sure to contact his loved ones more, acknowledging that he spent a lot of time working.

‘I don’t talk to you guys as much as I need to,’ he said. ‘The fact that we won’t get to joke around at his Hall of Fame ceremony.

He later added: ‘If we would have stayed together we could have got 10. Those are the things we can’t get back.’