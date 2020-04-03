Shayna Baszler not “lying to herself” ahead of Wrestlemania and Becky Lynch clash

Wrestlemania is back! But it will be shown pre-recorded with no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic – and fighter Shayna Baszler says this puts the competitors under more pressure than ever to put on a great show

Wrestlemania is back – but this year sees a contest like no other.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic it will be shown pre-­recorded with no live audience, the first time this has happened in its 35-year history.

Normally the WWE event – the biggest in the sport’s calendar – sees around 100,000 fans pack out a US stadium for one night.

But WrestleMania 36 has been recorded at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as well as some secret locations, and will be held over two nights.

And fighter Shayna Baszler ­reveals it means the competitors are under more pressure than ever to put on a great show.

“I think, more than ever, people need what we are going to bring them at WrestleMania,” says US-based Shayna, who will be fighting for the RAW Women’s Championship title.

“There’s an added importance – everyone needs this right now, there’s no other sports on.

“When we first found out this was how the event was going to go, we were like, ‘What? no!’ as it’s such a big family event with fans coming from all over the world.

“Every wrestler dreams of being cheered on by tens of thousands of people, the grand spectacle and the pyrotechnics and all of that, but as time has gone on there’s a different sort of excitement and anticipation.

“All of us realise this is a weird time in the world, and when you get on the phone with your family and friends all everybody is ­talking about is the lockdown.

“Wrestlemania will be a good escape from everything that is happening and fans watching at home will be able to take their minds off it for a few hours, and have something new to talk about.

“There’s a different sort of ­pressure for us to deliver.”

Last month, two other WWE events, RAW and Smackdown, were shown without a live ­audience for the first time. This went viral, with some fans saying they found watching it a “surreal” experience.

“It was very weird at first, and I think that came across when ­people watched it,” admits Shayna. “We’ve ironed out the kinks, seen what works and doesn’t work, and although everyone realises how important the fans are to a wrestling show, it’s going to be good.”

Tomorrow night Shayna, 39, will take on Irish wrestler Becky ‘The Man’ Lynch, 33, who won last year’s WrestleMania main event to take the world title.

It was the first time the final has been fought between women, and the female version of the sport has got bigger in recent years.

“There were a lot of great ­women wrestlers in the past, but they didn’t get the attention ­women’s wrestling gets now,” says Shayna. “It’s cool to see girls that can kick ass, and it doesn’t take away from how feminine or sexy they are. That’s made people look at wrestling differently, and it’s a good time to be involved.”

Shayna, who goes by the ring name ‘The Queen of Spades’, thanks to her ability to do sleight-of-hand card tricks, started off in mixed martial arts (MMA) before moving into professional wrestling. Several other wrestlers, such as Ronda Rousey, also began their careers in MMA, and Shayna says the move into wrestling is a ­“natural progression” for many.

But how does Shayna think her rival Becky Lynch would fare in an MMA fight?

“As much as I feel like I am going to trounce her at WrestleMania, I’d be just lying to you guys and ­myself if I didn’t admit that she’s tough,” says Shayna. “She’s proved that. So, I think with the proper training she could have the spirit of what an MMA fighter would be.”

Shayna is looking forward to her historical fight tomorrow. “I could be the first woman in WWE to win the RAW title at The Performance Center, and maybe the only one ever,” she says. “That’s a trivia question, it’s crazy to think about. This event is history-making.

“We’ve had to think ­creatively outside the box for this WrestleMania, and it’s ­going to be interesting to see the ways this evolves the sport.”