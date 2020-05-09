‘She will be dearly missed’: Gogglebox star June Bernicoff dies aged 82

MUCH-LOVED UK Gogglebox participant June Bernicoff has died at the age of 82, the show’s producer has confirmed.

Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness – it was not related to Covid-19. June & Leon were the #Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3yi3qdohiQ — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) May 8, 2020

Source: Tania Alexander/Twitter

June and her husband Leon were the first couple to be cast for Channel 4′s Gogglebox back in 2013 and they remained regulars on the show for the first 10 seasons.

Leon Bernicoff passed away in December 2017.

The news of June’s death was confirmed in a statement released by the show’s executive producer Tania Alexander this evening.

“A remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life, June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew,” Alexander said.

“Despite her departure from the show in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it every week, and she was in regular contact with the production team,” she said.

“Our thoughts are with June’s family – Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye. The family would like to ask for privacy at this sad time, but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks.”

Alexander confirmed that June’s death was not related to Covid-19.

Following her husband’s death in 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon and June: Our Story, which Alexander described as a “deeply moving and entertaining chronicle of their 60-year love affair”.