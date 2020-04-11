Shock coronavirus chart puts UK deaths on course to surpass France and Italy

CORONAVIRUS deaths in the UK are on course to eclipse France and Italy as the number of fatalities continues to surge, new terrifying charts have indicated.

The Department for Health this afternoon confirmed the number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased by 439 in the past 24 hours. As of 5pm on Sunday the total number of COVID-19 fatalities rose from 4,934 to 5,373. The upward trajectory has put the UK on an almost identical path to where both France and Italy were at this stage – even before experts predict the virus will peak in Britain.

The latest chart produced by Public Health England compares the number of fatalities in the three weeks following the first 50 confirmed COVID-19 deaths On March 16, the UK had recorded 55 deaths, in the 21 days that has followed that figure has increased by more than 5,000 to 5,373. On March 12, France had 61 coronavirus-related deaths and in the next three weeks the death toll soared to 5,387 by April 2.

Today the number of fatalities in France stands at 8,911. Italy reached more than 50 deaths on March 2 and quickly became the epicentre of the virus. In the next 21 days the death toll rose to 6,077 by March 23 – just over 600 more deaths than the UK has at this stage.

Following that three week period the number of COVID-19 fatalities almost trebled and the death toll now stands at 16,523. At the daily coronavirus press conference from Downing Street, the Government’s chief medical adviser Professor Chris Whitty, indicated the UK had not reached the peak of the virus and Britain would not be moving onto the next stage of its strategy. He said: “The key thing is to get to the point where we are confident we have reached the peak and this is now beyond the peak and at that point, I think it is possible to have a serious discussion about all the things we need to do step-by-step to move to the next phase of managing this.

“But I think to start having that discussion until we’re confident that that’s where we’ve got to, would I think be a mistake.” This evening the scale of the coronavirus pandemic was heightened after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to intensive care after suffering persistent COVID-19 symptoms. The Prime Minister has been suffering with coronavirus for eleven days now and was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital in London on Sunday night.

Mr Johnson is understood to be conscious and was moved to intensive care at around 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery. Downing Street confirmed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary”. A Number 10 spokesman said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.



