Shocking moment a house washed away in deadly flooding in Brazil that has killed at least 53

This is the shocking moment a home was swept off its foundation by flood waters in southeastern Brazil as record rainfall has killed at least 53 people since Thursday.

The storm has left at least 44 people dead in the state of Minas Gerais and nine more in neighboring Espirito Santo, according to local disaster officials.

At least 19 people have been reported missing and more than 20,000 people have been evacuated due to the threat of floods and landslides.

Thiago dos Santos was standing across from his two-story house when it suddenly collapsed Saturday in Raul Soares, a city in the state of Minas Gerais.

The 31-year-old told Brazilian newspaper O Tempo that a bridge had broken apart near his home, located on the banks of the Matipó River.

Dos Santos, who recorded the video of the moment he lost his home, said it was normal for ‘the river level rises, it reaches the house, but I never like that.’

He said that he along with his wife, five-year-old son and his in-laws were evacuated Saturday but remained in the area hoping that the conditions would improve.

The water rose to the second floor of the home before it slowly tumbled down and flowed down the river.

‘There is a dam that holds water when it comes this way, so we never expected it to happen, because flooding like this happened only in 1985,’ dos Santos said.

The capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, recorded 7.7 inches in one 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday, the highest rainfall in 110 years.

Governor Gustavo Zema declared a state of emergency in 99 cities, a measure meant to facilitate federal disaster aid.

He also decreed three days of official mourning for those killed in the floods and landslides.

Authorities in Espirito Santo said they were on maximum alert’= due to the forecast of more rain for Sunday.

In the city of Alegre, officials warned that a dam was in danger of breaking and urged people living below to evacuate.

Another 2,000 people were evacuated in the Rio de Janeiro state city of Itaperuna.