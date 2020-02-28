Shocking moment man ‘sticks woman with a syringe’ at the entrance to a Maryland supermarket

During a brazen attack, a woman appears to have been poked by a syringe while walking into a grocery store, according to law enforcement officials.

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland released on February 24 surveillance video showing ‘a white male approximately 50 years old ‘ walking closely behind a woman as she pushed a shopping cart into a supermarket in Churchton, Maryland.

The woman turned her back as she pushed the cart in with the others.

Then suddenly, the man quickly jabbed the woman in her right buttocks with what appears to be a syringe.

The woman quickly jumped in reaction to the syringe prick and backed out of the store.

Following the assault, the man followed the woman out of the store, as they both looked for an object on the ground.

The two can also be seen briefly exchanging words in the short video.

Following the attack, the woman later learned she was stuck with a syringe.

The woman then sought medical treatment. It is unclear whether the needle was infected.

Police are still searching for a suspect.