Shocking photos show bruised and bloody face of suspect suing police after he was ‘beaten senseless’

A Colorado man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Arvada and police who he claimed used excessive force he was beat bloodied during an arrest.

Footage from the incident on February 11, 2018 shows Travis Cook being held down on the floor by cops at his parents’ home after they responded to a domestic incident involving his girlfriend.

On Monday, Cook filed a lawsuit claiming a cop punched him multiple times, used a taser on him and threw him to the ground.

His lawyer told Denver 7: ‘An Arvada Police Department officer beat the holy hell out of Travis Cook for absolutely no reason.’

In the clip filmed on a cell phone by Cook’s mother after the beating has taken place, she asks: ‘Why are you punching my son?’

Arvada Police officers do not wear personal body cameras.

Officer Brandon Valdez explains: ‘He elbowed me in the face!’

In a statement, Valdez claims Cook ‘swung his right elbow at my face’.

‘I recall stumbling two steps backward and my neck and head having whiplashed backward and to the left,’ Valdez wrote. ‘I recall seeing yellow stars and blackness around the yellow stars. I felt a crack of my jaw, and could hear a large crack as his elbow struck me.’

Valdez claims that in response he ‘delivered three straight punches at Travis’ face, having connected with two of the strikes.’

However Cook’s attorney Adam Frank states in the lawsuit that his client was sitting in his mother’s basement and was given contradictory instructions on whether to sit down or stand up. Two officers instructed him to stand up while Valdez said sit down.

‘Mr. Cook was sitting in a chair, was told he was going to be arrested, and then gets punched in the face,’ Frank told Denver 7.

The lawsuit claims two other cops climbed on top of him to hold him down.

The filing notes that while Cook received medical treatment for the injuries, officer Valdez spoke to emergency medical personnel but wasn’t transported to hospital.

Documents deny Cook elbowed Valdez, which other cops claimed they witnessed and used to justify the use of force.

Two witnesses who saw the incident testified that they didn’t see Cook strike the cop with his elbow before cops took a ‘hands on’ approach.

Cook was ultimately found not guilty of assaulting his girlfriend. He was also found innocent of third and second degree assault, and resisting arrest charges against police. But was convicted for the obstruction of a police officer.

‘The actual customer, policies, and practice of the City of Arvada converting the use of force was a proximate cause of substantial harm to Mr. Cook and a moving force behind the violation of Mr. Cook’s constitutional rights,’ the lawsuit states.

The APD claimed Monday that Cook ‘resisted officers when they attempted to place him under arrest’.

‘Today we learned a lawsuit alleging excessive force was filed by attorneys for Travis Cook in the United States District Court. The lawsuit alleges three Arvada Police Officers used excessive force while effecting Mr. Cook’s arrest following a domestic violence investigation in 2018,’ the APD’s statement said.

‘Mr. Cook, who at the time of his arrest was 6’2′ and 245lbs, was involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend prior to officers’ arrival on the scene.

‘Following their investigation, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Mr. Cook for Felony Assault. State law mandates arrest in this situation.

‘As detailed in the Police Report (No. 18-2233), Mr. Cook resisted officers when they attempted to place him under arrest, so officers were required to use force to protect the alleged victim and to take Mr. Cook into custody.

‘Mr. Cook was eventually tried on charges related to this incident and was convicted of Obstruction of a Peace Officer. Mr. Cook’s actions also resulted in a violation of his probation in an earlier vehicular assault case.’

The lawsuit also notes Valdez’s history.

It argues Valdez returned to work too soon after an armed suspect died during an altercation with him.

Erick DeLeon was killed after Valdez shot him but police claimed he also shot himself and died as a result of that injury.

Cook’s attorney told Denver 7: ‘If Arvada claims that what defendant Valdez did was justified, that should make everyone seriously question Arvada’s internal review process. Under no circumstances is what he did justified.’