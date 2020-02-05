Shocking video shows white CEO call a black Uber driver a f**king n***er

A shocking video shows the moment a passenger called an Uber driver a ‘f**king n***er’ after refusing to sit in the back seat of the vehicle.

In the footage, obtained by ABC 15, the passenger is seen approaching the vehicle of Arizona State University student, Randy Clarke, 25, and opening the front passenger door.

The passenger has been identified as Hans Berglund, CEO of AgroPlasma, an organic fertilizer company based in Tempe, Arizona.

‘Mind sitting in the back,’ Clarke is heard asking Berglund, who then replies: ‘No, I don’t like to sit there.’

‘I don’t like it when people sit in the front,’ said Clarke, who doesn’t allow passengers to sit in the front seat after he was assaulted by a different customer.

At this point, Berglund gets angry and asks: ‘Are you f**king serious with me?’

Clarke is heard telling the man that he doesn’t mind cancelling and refunding him.

According to the station, they eventually agree to a refund, but Berglund hops in the back seat anyway.

‘I’m here, sitting in the back,’ Berglund says.

‘Sir, please leave my vehicle,’ Clarke responded. ‘Is it because I’m white? And you’re a f**kin n***er? You are a f**king idiot,’ Berglund shouts.

Clarke said the incident left him in ‘shock’ and he immediately filed a complaint with Uber, which has since temporarily suspended the man’s account until their investigation is complete.

‘Discrimination has no place on the Uber app or anywhere. What’s been described is a clear violation of our Community Guidelines and we launched an investigation as soon as we learned of it,’ Uber said in a statement to ABC.

Berglund also released a statement, apologizing for his actions.

‘I deeply regret and apologize for the hurtful and derogatory language I used during the altercation with Mr. Clarke,’ the CEO told the network.

‘I firmly believe that there is no excuse for the use of racial slurs under any circumstance, so I will not offer any.

‘It is my sincere hope that Mr. Clarke hears and accepts my apology and believes me when I say it is honest and heartfelt,’ Berglund added.