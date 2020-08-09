Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike

SIMON COWELL HAS broken his back while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery yesterday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.

The spokeswoman had earlier said: “He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

He fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu and was taken to hospital, where he was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent and serves as a judge on the show.

He has also been the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Entertainment mogul Cowell has a six-year-old son Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman.

Just last month it emerged that Cowell has bought Sony Music Entertainment’s stake in TV programmes including Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor.