Simon Cowell diet plan: How did Britain’s Got Talent judge manage ‘crazy’ weight loss?

SIMON COWELL weight loss has inspired fans after the judges appearance on Britain’s got talent last night. Amanda Holden called his weight loss “crazy”. What diet plan did he follow?

Simon Cowell has lost a substantial amount of weight in recent months. So much so that his Britain’s Got Talent hosts are commenting on it.

Simon, a popular TV judge, has lost around 20lbs, an impressive feat. Amanda Holden said: “It’s crazy because when you see someone all the time you don’t really notice when they are putting on weight. “With Simon it was such a gradual thing, but I noticed immediately that he had lost weight. “We finished auditions last year and then got back together two weeks later for deliberations and I said straight away, ‘Right, what have you been doing, because you look amazing!’”

So what exactly has Simon Cowell, 60, done to lose the three stone? The judge was inspired lose weight after a health scare in 2017 saw him rushed to hospital after the music mogul collapsed. A frightening incident, it inspired Simon to shed some weight. Simon followed a vegan diet to slim down, eradicating animal products from his diet.

He also cut sugar from his diet. Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I cut out a lot of stuff that I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar – those were the four main things.” He went on: “I was allergic to melon, so I didn’t eat it for six months, but I saw this man and he explained it and it made sense. “Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I’ve not looked back since. You feel better, you look better.” Similarly, he is now sensible with the amount he is drinking.

