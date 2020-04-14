Simple 30 minute workout to build massive arms by using bodyweight exercises

No weights, no problem. Here’s an easy 30 minute workout you could try at home to build massive biceps and triceps by the time that gyms open up again

Now that gyms are closed across the UK during the coronavirus lockdown, it’s given us all a lot of motivation to keep fit.

While many are going for runs to boost their cardiovascular, what does that mean for those who are bulking?

Maintaining muscle mass can be difficult if you don’t get the right amount of calories and training.

So if you’re feeling down about being away from the free weight section then here’s a workout for you.

Men’s Health Fitness Editor Andrew Tracey shared a simple 30 minute circuit which builds biceps and triceps.

To complete, make sure you rest for 90 seconds after each superset and then 60 seconds between sets.

How to do: Find yourself a bench, chair or even sofa where you can hold on the edge to be able to dip to the ground.

Doing this correctly will produce impressive results and targets the long head of the triceps for rapid gains in size.

Position your hands on the surface you’re going to use then stretch your legs out in front of you.

Straighten your arms to take the strain of your bodyweight then slowly lower your glutes to the floor by bending your elbows.

How to do: You can use two chairs for this one – or bars if you’ve got any – then take hold with your palms facing inward.

Keep your arms locked out, let them take your weight as you cross your feet behind you, then slowly lower your body until your elbows form a 90-degree angle.

Make sure you keep them tucked in for the full effect, exhale as you push explosively to extend your arms.

How to do: Begin by supporting your upper body’s weight on outstretched arms, thumbs and forefingers to form a diamond shape.

Your body must form a straight line from head to heels, then by facing forward and engaging your core, lower your chest until it almost touches the floor.

Then explode upward to the starting position and repeat the technique again with 12 reps.

How to do: This technique works your biceps and triceps while getting in a bit of cardiovascular.

Keep your arms high in a guard position to place extra strain on your deltoids and throw yourself into some one-minute rounds of alternating right and left jabs to uppercuts for an extra fat-burning blast.