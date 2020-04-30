Simulator projects Georgia could see more than 23,000 deaths

A new COVID-19 simulator tool is projecting that Georgia could see more than 23,000 deaths by the end of summer if the state is found to have relaxed its coronavirus lockdown measures too soon.

Georgia is among the fastest in the US to reopen its coronavirus-ravaged economy despite warnings from health experts of a potential surge in infections and disapproval from President Donald Trump. Georgia currently has 24,604 cases and 1,022 deaths as of Tuesday.

The model simulator, created by the Massachusetts General Hospital and Georgia Tech University, estimates that even lifting restrictions gradually over the next month could result in 23,400 projected deaths by August 30.

Keeping current restrictions in place until July could contain the epidemic and could result in about 2,000 deaths, according to the model.

If a more restrictive lockdown was initiated for four weeks, which would include bans on inter-state travel and local travel, the estimated deaths by August 30 would be 1,680, the model found.

Meanwhile in Texas, the model predicts deaths could reach 12,800 by August 30 if restrictions are lifted after four weeks of stay at home orders.

Those projected death would decrease to 1,180 if restrictions are lifted after three months.

Texas partially reopened last week but the governor announced on Monday that state’s stay-at-home order would expire April 30. Currently there are 26,405 cases in Texas and 687 deaths as of Tuesday.

The modeling predicts that current restrictions being implemented in various states could see the US death toll reach about 86,000 fatalities by the end of the summer.

It comes as some Georgia restaurants reopened for limited dine-in service on Monday as the state loosened more coronavirus restrictions.

Dine-in service and movie screenings were allowed to resume a few days after some other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, began seeing customers.

While many of those establishments gratefully opened their doors Friday after a month-long closure, others did not feel ready.

A similar mixed response played out Monday with many eateries remaining closed amid concerns that serving in-house meals could put employees and customers at risk.

Governor Brian Kemp announced last week that he would relax restrictions.

Kemp issued 39 requirements that restaurants must follow if they reopen, including observing a limit of 10 customers per 500 square feet and ensuring that all employees wear face coverings all the time. Movie theater ushers were ordered to enforce social distancing.

The shutdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus has caused tremendous damage to the economy. About a fifth of the state’s workforce – 1.1 million workers – filed for unemployment in the five weeks since the crisis started, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

But public health experts say increased testing and diligent tracking of infected people’s contacts are needed to guard against a spike in new cases if reopening happens too quickly. Georgia has ranked in the bottom 10 of states for testing per capita, but some progress was made on that front last week.

State and local health officials in Georgia are also teaming up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do antibody testing to get an idea of how many people have already been infected with the virus.

Public health workers plan to visit randomly selected homes in two Atlanta counties from April 28 to May 4 to ask residents to answer questions and provide a blood sample, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Health.

Antibody tests cannot determine if a person has an active case of COVID-19, but they can identify people who were infected but did not have symptoms or were not tested.