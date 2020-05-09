Singapore reports 788 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 788 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 20,198.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 13 were cases in the community, 16 were work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 759 were work permit holders residing in dormitories. There were no imported cases.

Of the new cases, 93 percent were linked to known clusters, while the rest were pending contact tracing, the ministry said.

During the past day, 115 patients of COVID-19 infection had been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 1,634 had fully recovered from the infection and had been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

The number of cases that had passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection increased to 20.