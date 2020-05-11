Singapore reports 876 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 876 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 23,336.

Of the newly confirmed cases, four were cases in the community, 11 were work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 860 were work permit holders residing in dormitories.

There was also one imported case. He is a 61-year-old Singaporean man with a travel history to Qatar who was placed on stay-home notice upon arriving in Singapore.

During the past day, 425 patients of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 2,715 have fully recovered and been discharged.

There are currently 1,097 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of the hospitalized, most are stable or improving, and 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

So far, 20 people have died from COVID-19 complications here and six others who tested positive have died from other causes.

The remaining 19,498 are at community isolation facilities, which take care patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive.