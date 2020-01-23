Singaporean couple splash out $2million on an 18-course meal on private jet with diamond chopsticks

Forget saying it with roses – how about saying it with a $2million (£1.5million) meal?

That’s what one couple from Singapore have paid for what is being billed as the ‘world’s most exclusive dinner’.

Vincent and Jane Hee will be treated to an experience that will include an 18-course meal with diamond-encrusted chopsticks onboard a private jet and a cruise on a luxury yacht.

The package has been put together by Russian company World of Diamonds Group and takes place over three days.

It will start with the Hees enjoying a ‘dining experience’ at new rooftop restaurant 1-V:U in Singapore followed by a night at the exclusive Outpost Hotel, where their room will be filled with 10,000 roses.

The following day, they will enjoy a daytime cruise on a luxury yacht in the waters around Singapore.

After this, the couple will tuck into an 18-course dinner, with Dom Pérignon and Krug Champagnes, onboard a $50million Bombardier Global 6000 private jet while cruising 40,000 feet above Southeast Asia.

The meal will be prepared by Kirk Westaway, a chef at Singapore restaurant Jaan, which has a Michelin star.

During the dinner, the Hees will be presented with two pairs of the chopsticks, each encrusted with 42 diamonds, and the Jane Seymour ring, a rose-gold platinum ring set with a rare 2.08-carat cushion-cut, vivid blue diamond.

After landing, the couple will spend the night in the presidential suite at the newly renovated Raffles Singapore hotel.

Throughout the experience, the Hees will be chauffeured around in a Rolls-Royce.

And when the pair come to take their private jet flight, the car will be allowed to drive directly on to the tarmac at Singapore’s Seletar Airport.

It will be only the second time this has happened since Barack Obama’s car was permitted there during a visit to Singapore and the Hees will be the first private citizens in the city-state to occupy a private car on the airport’s tarmac.

The experience has been curated by Karan Tilani, a Singapore-based philanthropist, who is also the director of World of Diamonds Group.

The proceeds from the sale of the experience will be donated to the Danish humanitarian organisation DINNødhjælp, which helps to eradicate child mortality from pneumonia in Nigeria.