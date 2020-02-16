Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald refuses to condemn pro-IRA chant

The leader of Sinn Fein has refused to condemn one of her MPs for shouting ‘up the Ra’ during an election victory speech, saying she is ‘not their mammy’.

David Cullinane made the comment – a longstanding slogan of support for the IRA – after Sinn Fein made historic gains in the Irish election on Sunday.

Sinn Fein surged into first place in the popular vote by positioning itself as a left-wing alternative to Ireland’s two major parties, but many still see the party as tarnished by its historic links to the IRA.

However, party leader Mary Lou McDonald yesterday dismissed Mr Cullinane’s use of the slogan as a ‘throwaway comment’.

‘I’m not their mammy and I don’t censor them either,’ she said.

Mr Cullinane says he was caught up in the ‘excitement of the night’ and insists his sloganeering was a nod to the past rather than an ambition for the future.

Mrs McDonald wants a referendum on a united Ireland within five years but the DUP’s Arlene Foster has already rejected those calls today.

Mr Cullinane erupted into his nationalist tirade after he was re-elected as MP for Waterford on Sunday.

‘They didn’t break the hunger strikers, they didn’t break Bobby Sands and Kevin Lynch, they’ll never break us, they’ll never break Sinn Fein,’ he said, referring to IRA hunger strikers of the 1980s.

‘What we say is, up the Republic, up the Ra and tiocfaidh ár lá [a republican slogan meaning ‘our day will come’].’

The speech won cheers from Sinn Fein supporters but the party’s critics have demanded an apology.

Mr Cullinane, the party’s Brexit spokesman, later insisted his comments were ‘not about the future’, saying that ‘the IRA is gone as everybody knows’.

‘I know some people will think the comments were about the here and the now and the future, they weren’t,’ he said.

‘It was reflecting back on that time in Irish history that I’m proud of and those hunger strikers and it was I suppose part of the excitement of the night when we were celebrating that victory.

‘I don’t feel I have to apologise for reflecting back on that time period. What I’m saying is that I’m putting context on the comments that I made.’

Mr Cullinane said he was ‘very proud’ of the party’s ‘republican legacy’, again referring to the IRA hunger strikes.

Sinn Fein was the political wing of the IRA during the Troubles as violence raged over British rule in Northern Ireland.

The violence was mostly ended by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, and the IRA officially ended its armed campaign in 2005.

Mrs McDonald, who has been party leader since February 2018, has less direct IRA baggage than her predecessor Gerry Adams but has herself faced controversy on the subject.

In 2004, she was accused of having ‘warped principles’ after joining IRA members at a commemoration event for Sean Russell, an Irish nationalist and Nazi sympathiser who died aboard a U-boat off the Irish coast in 1940.

Five years later, it emerged that IRA souvenirs were being sold at Mrs McDonald’s campaign headquarters in Dublin.

The items on sale included a T-shirt in tribute to IRA members and lapel pins in the shape of a Kalashnikov rifle.

In a documentary in 2013 she said that she ‘completely understood and understand why people volunteered for the IRA’.

Last year she came under attack again for walking in a St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York behind a banner with the slogan: ‘England get out of Ireland’.

Mrs McDonald is now at the centre of what could be protracted coalition talks after Sinn Fein’s historic gains at the election.

The final results showed Sinn Fein winning 24.5 per cent of first preference votes, ahead of 22.2 per cent for Fianna Fail and 20.9 per cent for Fine Gael.

Sinn Fein did not win the most seats, but wants to talk to smaller left-wing parties in the hope of reaching a majority.

Both Fianna Fail and Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael have previously refused to work with Sinn Fein because of its IRA past.

Mrs McDonald’s party wants a referendum on a united Ireland within five years.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael support a united Ireland in principle but are reluctant to hold a border poll which could restart the bitter divisions of the 20th century.

Northern Ireland’s DUP has already rejected calls for a referendum.

Party leader Arlene Foster cited figures from the 2001 and 2019 UK elections to argue that republicans had lost rather than gained support in the last two decades.

Mrs McDonald, a 50-year-old mother of two, has been a member of the Dáil Éireann, the Irish parliament, since 2011.

Promoted by Adams over the years, she became his designated successor as party president and other major figures either stood aside or lent their support.

She previously served as an MEP for the Dublin constituency from 2004 to 2009.