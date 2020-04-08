Sir Alan Sugar confirms Tottenham tried to sign Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

Former Tottenham chairman Sir Alan Sugar loves a good deal and he’s now admitted he tried to acquire Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard after watching him when he was a rookie

Former Tottenham supremo Sir Alan Sugar has confirmed he tried to snare Steven Gerrard from Liverpool.

The Rangers boss was chewing the fat with Peter Crouch on his Amazon show Back of the Net.

And during the conversation, the two England heroes recalled a time when they faced off as youth team players.

Crouch admitted being stunned by Gerrard’s performance at Spurs Lodge – and how he noticed Sugar making a beeline for the midfielder post match.

“Liverpool moved pretty quick after that game to try and offer me a different type of contract,” Gerrard said in response to Crouch’s comment.

On Twitter, Sugar, who was chairman of the north Londoners at the time, confirmed he did approach Gerrard about moving to the capital.

“True,” commented Sugar above a clip of the conversation.

Gerrard spent 27 years at Anfield and won nine trophies – including the Champions League on that famous Istanbul night in 2005.

But despite playing an integral role in his side’s comeback against AC Milan, it could have been different for Gerrard had he forced through a transfer to Chelsea 12 months before.

In 2004, Chelsea made an ambitious £20m approach, with a plan to partner him with Frank Lampard.

At the time, Gerrard pondered the deal, insisting he wasn’t happy with Liverpool’s progress as he said: “For the first time in my career I’ve thought about the possibility of moving on.”

He received death threats from disgruntled supporters and ultimately opted to stay on Merseyside.

“The most important thing is the final decision was the right one,” he told The Guardian in 2018.

“Nine out of 10 people might argue I would have made more money, won more trophies, blah, blah.

“But them people are not me. They’re not in my city and they don’t have that connection with my club. That’s why I’m the one in 10.”