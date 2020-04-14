Six airplanes bring protective tools to Hungary from China

New arrival of clinical protective devices from China has actually landed in Budapest, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto introduced on Monday.

“In the early morning hours on Monday, six aircrafts landed in Budapest, bring 5.3 million face masks, 6 million sets of gloves and 86,000 protective gowns from Beijing as well as Shanghai,” the preacher claimed on his Facebook web page.

“The virus does not take into consideration our holidays, therefore the China-Hungary air bridge need to likewise run at Easter, for the secure supply of medical safety devices for hospitals, clinics and authorities as well as army systems,” he included.

On Sunday early morning, an aircraft from southerly China’s Shenzhen landed in Budapest, lugging 1,365,000 safety masks.

According to main numbers, the variety of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary stood at 1,458 on Monday, with 120 recoveries and 109 casualties.