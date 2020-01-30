Six suspected drug dealers behind $7-million fentanyl ring released without bail

Six suspected alleged to be behind a $7million fentanyl and heroine ring were released without bail on Wednesday morning under New York’s new criminal justice law.

Federal agents found millions of dollars worth of drugs in a one-bedroom Bronx apartment on Monday, arresting six people from the suspected packaging mill and seizing hundreds of thousands of envelopes filled with fentanyl and heroine.

All six suspects were released without bail, despite the high volume of drugs seized.

Officers arrested Livo Valdez, 25, Jaslin Baldera, 24, Frederick Baldera, 23, Frandi Ledema, 23, Diego Tejada, 21, and Parfraimy Antonio, 21, on Monday evening on suspicion of the operation of a fentanyl distribution ring run from the Bronx apartment.

When officers entered the apartment at approximately 7.25 pm on Monday, they found the six suspects packaging powder-filled glassine envelopes stamped with the brand ‘Fire’ into bundles.

The one-bedroom apartment at 2559 Sedgwick Avenue contained hundreds of thousands of glassine envelopes covering two table tops and overflowing from plastic bins and cardboard boxes on the floor and a bed.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $7million and were destined for distribution to New York and New England.

The suspects were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia but were released without bail on Wednesday morning under a new criminal justice law.

Under New York’s criminal justice reforms, as of January 1, 2020, cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses has been eliminated pending trial.

‘None of the defendants are eligible for bail,’ Assistant District Attorney Michael Di Paolo said in the court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court.

Defense lawyers argued that none of the suspects had a previous criminal record and that family members were present for their arraignment.

All suspects were asked to hand over their passports as some of them have connections to the Dominican Republic. They are due back in court on February 27.

According to the New York Post, supporters of the suspects waved their hands as they walked free from court.

The task force seized after conducting several days of surveillance on the building.

The apartment also contained paraphernalia typical of a heroin/fentanyl mill including a glass table, desk lamps, a scale, grinders, empty glassine envelopes, small spoons, an ink bottle, ink pads and stamps.

‘The sheer volume of heroin and fentanyl packages assembled in a small apartment just off the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx is shocking,’ said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan in a statement.

‘Even veteran narcotics investigators were surprised by the output of this packaging operation, which was run out of a nondescript apartment in the borough afflicted by the city’s highest rate of overdose death.

‘The arrests of six individuals, and seizure of 750,000 drug filled envelopes destined for distribution here and in New England, underscore New York City’s role as a hub for mass distribution of deadly drugs.’

DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan added: ‘This enforcement operation shows that heroin is still the neighborhood stalker bringing danger and death to our doorsteps.

‘This seizure is incredibly significant because it has saved hundreds of thousands of people from starting a cycle of opioid addiction by removing three quarters of a million heroin filled glassines from a one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx. Great police work and a common goal go a long way in keeping our city safe from the dangers of illegal drugs.’

Results of laboratory analysis of the seized narcotics are pending.