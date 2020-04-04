Sky broadband ‘down’ as customers fume without internet during lockdown

Sky broadband customers have been left fuming after being unable to access the internet during the coronavirus lockdown. The provider has reported receiving a high number of complaints

Sky broadband customers have reported being unable to use the service during the coronavirus lockdown.

The provider has reported receiving a high number of complaints.

It comes as people on Twitter fume about having no internet in self-isolation, with many working from home.

One customer fumed: “Sky please sort the broadband out in St Austell, Cornwall.

“Can’t get on, can’t get through to you. Trying to doing a conference call with work and several of us have the same problem.”

Another said: “Any clue as to when broadband services will be up and running again in Cornwall?”

And another raged: There seems to be a big Sky broadband issue across Cornwall, tons of homes without internet including me trying to work from home.

“Please can we have an update of the situation and estimated time it will be fixed.”

On Sky’s website, it has reported a sharp increase in the number of complaints.

After one customer complained, Sky responded: Thanks for you tweet. Sorry to read about this. The quickest and easiest way to fix Sky Broadband issues is through our Help section.

“You’ll be able to test your line & check your in-home connectivity.”

It later added: “Cornwall. We’re aware that some customers in the area are reporting an amber internet light on their router.

“Our support teams are currently investigating this issue.”

Sky said in a statement: “We are aware of an issue with some of our broadband services around Cornwall.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and we’re working hard to fix this. Customers can check the latest service status here: https://servicestatus.sky.com/#/uk/issues.”

It later said the issue was resolved.