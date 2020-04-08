Sky Sports and BT Sport want more Premier League games next season amid TV contract conflict

The coronavirus has decimated the Premier League campaign and Sky Sports and BT Sport will ask for more televised matches next season

Sky Sports and BT Sport will ask the Premier League for televised coverage of matches next season.

It comes after the coronavirus crisis called a halt to the season, with a return to action unclear.

As well as turmoil for fans and clubs alike, TV broadcasters have also been hit with a murky future ahead in terms of contracts.

Under each deal, Sky Sports and BT Sport were promised a certain number of games to broadcast.

A mammoth £5bn deal in place means the former have the rights to 128 live matches whereas the latter have 52.

In the current predicament, that now looks increasingly unlikely – whether or not the Premier League does get back underway this season.

As a result, the Daily Mail are reporting that both companies are set to ask for more matches to be shown live on television next season.

Any changes, though, would have to be approved by Ofcom – who have strict guidelines over market share.

But due to the unprecedented circumstances, it would be highly unlikely for the officiating body to dismiss these changes.

Players are facing a 30 per cent cut to their wages as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The disease has halted any action in the sport, meaning a huge number of non-playing staff are facing uncertain futures.

A statement also read that a return to matches is “under constant review”.

It begins: “First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.”

The statement also announced that the Premier League will be awarding £125m to the EFL and National League to help with any financial difficulties.

A further £20m will be granted to the NHS in their battle against the virus, as well as communities, families and vulnerable groups.

UEFA has urged domestic competitions to hold off abandoning seasons without approval with qualification to next season’s Champions League and Europa League providing another murky situation.