Skydiver plunges to his death in horror accident after parachute fails to fully open

A skydiver plunged to his death in a horrific accident in Thailand after his parachute failed to open during a jump.

Stefan Eiriksson Andersen, 30, from Denmark, jumped from the plane after it took off from an airfield in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri, eastern Thailand on Saturday afternoon.

But during the descent, witnesses said Stefan opened the parachute but it failed to fully spread – leaving him with a horror fall to the ground from several thousand feet.

They could only watch helplessly as he took a sickening plunge to the ground from several thousand feet.

The tourist smashed into the ground before friends ran over to check.

He was found face up with blood pouring from his nose and mouth near the jump site at the Nong Khor reservoir.

Paramedics performed first aid at the scene and while he was rushed to the Phayathai Sriracha Hospital but he was pronounced dead shortly after due to the severity of the injuries.

He had suffered broken legs, among other injuries.

Police arrived and questioned the staff at the sky diving centre.

They said they had checked Stefan’s equipment before he boarded the plane and it was all working correctly.

Police Colonel Khongsak Boonsuesuwan said that the evidence suggested that it was an accident but they would not rule anything out at this stage.

He said: ‘Initially, this looks like an accident, but we will investigate the case again thoroughly to find exactly what happened.

‘Parachute jumping is dangerous with several risk factors, so we have to consider, points such as the wind strength at the time.’