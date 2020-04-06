Small business rate relief 2020: Who qualifies for business rate relief?

BUSINESS rate relief can significantly help small businesses save money. So who qualifies for business rate relief?

Small businesses are likely to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. But there are a number of relief measures in place to help small businesses through this difficult time.

What are business rates? Business rates are a charge businesses pay on non-domestic properties. Examples of these properties include shops, offices, pubs, warehouses, factories and holiday rental homes. People whose properties fall into this category will usually be sent a bill by their local council.

Who qualifies for small business rate relief? You can get small business rate relief if your property’s rateable value is less than £15,000. This is an open market rental value on April 1, 2015, carried out by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA). You can also get small business rate relief if you only use one property for business use.

However, you may still be able to get relief if you use more than one property for this purpose. For properties with a rateable value of less than £12,000, you will not pay business rates. According to the Government’s website, the rate of relief will go down gradually from 100 percent to zero percent if your property’s rateable value is between £12,001 and £15,000. If you would like to apply for small business rate relief, you will need to contact your local council.

What is the Small Business Grant Scheme? Last month Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a number of financial relief measures for UK workers and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the new measures is the Small Business Grant Scheme. The scheme supports small businesses that are already paying little or no business rates. This includes businesses that receive small business rate relief, rural rate relief and tapered relief.

Under the scheme, small businesses that are eligible can claim £10,000 to help with costs during this uncertain time. The Government has been working quickly to get the scheme set up and payments made. Economy Minister Diane Dodds said of the scheme: “An online portal set up to support the payments and provide the facility for businesses to register their bank details has already gone live. “My focus remains on getting payments out as quickly as possible to businesses, for the benefit of the businesses. “These grants schemes – worth more than £370m – will benefit some 27,000 small local businesses and a further 4,000 businesses in our beleaguered tourism, hospitality and retail sectors. “Businesses that are currently in receipt of Small Business Rate Relief (SBRR) will be eligible to receive a £10,000 cash grant payment.”

