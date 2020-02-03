Snap-happy tourist gets frighteningly close to a grizzly bear in Montana

A snap-happy tourist risked her life after she got dangerously close to a grizzly bear while taking pictures in Montana.

Nail-biting pictures show the young photographer continuing to click her camera as the juvenile grizzly bear eyes her up as a snack inside the Glacier National Park.

Father-of-two Dr Brian Curtice, who took the images, said the girl was abandoned by family and friends, who had all moved away as the bear approached.

Photos show the bear staring straight at the girl, who is looking through a camera lens, as it debates whether she would make a decent meal.

Luckily, however, the bear decided to turn and disappear up a nearby hill instead of confronting the woman.

Dr Curtice, who was visiting from Arizona, said: ‘When I shot the image I remember thinking ‘I hope that is as close to her as the bear gets – and please let it be in focus’.

‘Initially I wasn’t frightened at all, I was too focused on getting good shots.

‘I vaguely heard people around me begin clamouring and shouting and got a feeling people were moving rapidly away from me.

‘That’s when it dawned on me the bear was closer than I might have thought it was and why I don’t think the girl knew how close it was.

‘The bear had been running up until it got close to her, it then stopped and sniffed the air.

‘I looked up from my camera and saw that she was alone – her family and friends had all run away.

‘My adrenaline began kicking in and I shouted at her but she was either too far away, too focused on taking pictures, or was employing a strategy of ‘don’t move and the bear won’t mess with me’ as she was a statue.

‘When it stopped for what seemed like forever I definitely became concerned for her, I knew it was up to the bear what happened next.

‘I have to imagine the bear running up the hill startled her a bit and, as it came closer she was most likely focused on getting crisp close-ups.’

Congratulating the girl on her bravery, he said: ‘She was a true photographer and stayed still firing away the entire time, she never took the camera from her eye.

‘The bear decided to cross the street and up the steep hill on the other side, which it did effortlessly.

‘The woman calmly put her camera down and walked towards her friends. I wasn’t able to make my way to her and let her know just how close the bear was to her although I did hear her friends letting her have it.’

Brian said that people who have seen the photos have been critical of the woman putting herself, and the bear, in danger.

They have referred to the woman as ‘foolish’ and ‘irresponsible’, as any attack would have led to the bear being destroyed by the authorities.

Photographers are advised to come no where near bears when photographing them, and keep a safe distance of at least 100 yards.

The terrifying photos were taken in August last year.