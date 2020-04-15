SNL star Michael Che goes on anti-fast food and 5G rant after his grandmother dies from coronavirus

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che’s grandmother has passed away from coronavirus and the comedian announced the news Monday afternoon in an Instagram post that urged fans to champion a healthy diet over simply washing their hands thoroughly.

The 36-year-old posted an open letter on his Instagram page, captioning the post ‘I swear, I’m fine’, as he remembered his ‘sweet’ relative.

His post gained thousands of reactions in minutes, including one from fellow comedian Amy Schumer, as he advised people to watch what they eat and of the dangers of 5G.

‘My grandmother passed away from the coronavirus. I’m doing ok, considering,’ Che – who is based in New York – began.

New York is so far the hardest hit state in the US with over 130,680 cases and 4,758 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Opening up that he was ‘angry she had to go through all the hurt and pain alone’, Che was honest about an array of complex feelings he had regarding his loved one’s passing, considering other people were going through similar grief in the world right now.

Touching on a theory that the virus was caused by mass introduction of 5G to the world’s major cities, he admitted that his belief in the conspiracy in part is helping him deal with the grief.

‘I just refuse to believe I lost my sweet, beautiful grandma because some n***a ate a bat one time. I’m sorry,’ Che wrote online. ‘Even if that is in fact how that all started. I’m just not willing to accept that right now. I need a better story. I’m sorry.

‘I just wanna tell everybody to watch what you’re eating at this time. And not just the ‘n***as that still eat bats.’

Experts have advised that vitamins B, C, D and the likes of Zinc and magnesium can help ward off viruses and repair the immune system after illness.

In keeping with health advisories, Che asked his followers to ensure their water intake is up, that they are taking the required vitamins and that they ‘eat dark leafy greens’. He continued: ‘And all that other good stuff I never thought twice about up until the last two weeks so you can boost your immune system and help fight this awful virus in the unfortunate event you get it’.

Che also shared what he deemed another conspiracy theory as he warned against taking up offers of free delivery from fast food companies during the pandemic. Many brands were urged to get rid of their fees to encourage social distancing while restaurants are closed for dine in amid lockdowns.

But the SNL star believes it will only contribute to underlying health issues such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

Medical experts and congress members last month urged the CDC to start looking into the correlation between race and the COVID-19 death rate, as data has indicated in the likes of Louisiana and Michigan. Che suggested fellow black people may have a higher risk of dying from the disease as he wrote on Instagram: ‘Why is it that black people are some of the most athletic people on the planet yet we lead the world in diabetes and heart disease? How is that possible? C-o-n-s-p-i-r-a-c-y that’s how.’

‘I see fast food companies offering to deliver food during the pandemic?! When their food is killing us in the first place!’ he continued. ‘OK maybe you don’t sell us bat but then maybe you do! We don’t know where the f**k they’re getting all this dollar meat from. It ain’t the butcher!’

Later in the post after he shared a positive message that those who had lost loved ones would get through it, Che reverted back to the bat.

‘Can you believe that n***a ate a bat though? That’s so f**king infuriating. I bet somebody tried to warn him like “that bat smells a little funny” and his dumba*s was probably like ‘ehhhhh, what’s the worst that could happen?’

His comments garnered a response from fellow comedian Amy Schumer – who recently shared a video of herself waving to her father from the street beneath his nursing home window as they adhered to social distancing measures.

‘I’m so sorry honey. They don’t eat bats because they’re adventurous,’ Schumer commented. ‘They eat them because they are poor. At its most basic level this is about imbalance of wealth.’

Elsewhere in his post, Che encouraged the media to share more information about what foods to avoid and how to better prepare one’s immune system in the case someone should get the virus.

Referencing the popular new Netflix series Tiger King, the stand-up comedian added: ‘If we can spend 6 hours watching some tweaker raise tigers, then we can spend a few minutes finding out how not to poison ourselves. Right? Right.’