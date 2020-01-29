‘Snow Day Again. Kids Home. SEND HELP!’ Missouri dad spells out desperate message for rescue planes 

A Missouri dad was so overwhelmed when his kids stayed home from school for a snow day that he set up an elaborate SOS for passing planes.

Eric Morfeld from Linn shared a photo of the message online, taken from up in the air above his home.

Written carefully in the snow by a patient pair of feet are the words: ‘Snow Day Again. Kids Home. SEND HELP!’

Eric, who appears to have a son and two daughters, had a hectic time last week in Missouri, where some areas got up to seven inches of snow.

He and wife were home with the children and it was apparently exhausting.

At one point, Eric appears to have walked outside on the property near the house and spelled out the message with his feet.

‘Too many snow days!’ he captioned the photo. ‘These kids sure know how to drive Ashlee and me crazy! I’ve resorted to signalling to passing rescue planes!’

The photo of the message was likely taken using a drone — which Eric has used to record snow messages in the past.

On January 12, he celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl by creating the team’s logo in the snow outside his home, also using his feet.

That time, he recorded the artwork while it was still in the making, using a drone to film his progress overhead.

‘The yard is ready for the big game. Go Chiefs!’ he wrote, posting the clip on Facebook.