So much for quarantine! Passengers on coronavirus cruise chat on balconies as 10 MORE are infected

The number of infected people aboard the coronavirus-stricken cruise liner moored off Yokohama doubled overnight but despite the deadly contagion passengers were seen chatting across their balconies today.

Ten more people tested positive for the deadly virus on the Diamond Princess on Thursday after the same number were rushed off the moored vessel to hospitals on the Japanese mainland on Wednesday.

But despite some of the ship’s 3,700 passengers complaining of ‘prison-like’ quarantine conditions they were seen gallivanting on the colossal vessel’s galleries today within arms reach of their neighbours.

Japanese authorities have tested 273 people among the passengers and crew after a man who got off the boat last month in Hong Kong tested positive for the new strain.

Among the passengers in Yokohama Bay, near Tokyo, are 78 Britons including David Abel, 78, and his wife Sally, who has described having to rely on Facebook to communicate with his fellow passengers.

The new cases were reported as the Diamond Princess, which has been ordered to remain at port for 14 days, docked to allow resupply and the removal of sick passengers this morning.

At the port, officials could be seen dressed in white hazmat suits, complete with face masks and helmets. An extendable white-tented passageway was wheeled to a door on the side of the massive cruise ship, apparently to protect the identity of people being evacuated from the boat.

As the massive cruise ship docked, passengers who have been told they will have to stay aboard days even if they test negative for the virus, came out onto balconies, some waving to assembled media or taking pictures.

On Wednesday, ‘we received 31 test results, of which 10 were positive’, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament.

‘Now we have 71 more test results, of which 10 are positive for the new coronavirus,’ he added.

‘I don’t have immediate information about the current situation, but those who tested positive will be sent to hospitals.’

People on board have described confusion and boredom after being confined to cabins following the decision by Japanese authorities to quarantine the vessel.

Among those stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama Bay are Mr and Mrs Abel from Woodford Halse, Northamptonshire.

Mr Abel told BBC Radio 4’s World At One that they were similar to ‘being prisoners’ as they are not allowed to leave their cabin.

He later added in a video this morning that food standards had improved but maintained that conditions are still strict.

‘One lady hadn’t had an evening meal last night, by nine o’clock and she went outside to try and say, “Where’s our food” and she was shouted at and told, “Get back in your room”, so its really being enforced.’ Mr Abel said on a Facebook Live.

‘There are people on every floor to make sure that people do not wander outside of their cabins.’

Mr Abel, who is diabetic, said he had a very pleasant phone conversation with the ship’s doctor yesterday after the huge social media reaction to his video to ensure that he had enough insulin.

He also described how the ship had been out at sea throughout last night before docking again on Thursday morning.

Among those stranded on board are 233 Australians, including Olivia Capodicasa, from Melbourne, who was on the final night of her cruise with her grandmother when the ship was locked down.

She described the conditions as being like ‘hell’ and said she had been watching movies to pass the time.

‘It has been a hell of a 24 hours stuck in here’, she told Sunrise on Thursday morning. ‘I think it is really starting to hit me now that this is the reality and I’m not going home anytime soon’.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, which has infected more than 28,000 in mainland China and killed more than 560 people.

The outbreak has prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency, several governments to impose travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

Japan has now confirmed 25 cases of the new coronavirus – excluding the cruise ship infections – among them citizens returning from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak.

Tokyo has evacuated more than 500 Japanese citizens from Wuhan, and attracted some criticism for its relatively loose quarantine approach.

There have been several incidences of apparent person-to-person transmission in Japan, including a tour guide and bus driver who contracted the virus after coming into contact with visitors from Wuhan.

Neither had visited China in recent months.