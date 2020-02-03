Soldier, 21, who was deployed for two years, surprises mom, 42, as she’s sworn in as police officer

This is the heartwarming moment a 42-year-old mother was brought to tears when her soldier son surprised her as she was being sworn in as a Texas police officer.

In a video shared by the Irving Police Department, Erika Benning raises her right hand as she took the oath of office.

Irving police chief, Jeff Spivey, is then seen taking a photo with Benning before handing her badge to her husband of 11 years.

Benning, an immigrant from Honduras, thought her husband was going to pin her, but within seconds, her son, Army Sgt Giovanni Pando, is seen walking up to them.

According to Irving police, Pando had not seen his mother for more than two years, after being stationed to Germany.

An emotional Benning places her hands over her face and begins to cry as the 21-year-old soldier immediately hugs her.

‘All swearing-in ceremonies are special but every once in a while one tugs at your heart strings a little more than others,’ the department wrote on Facebook.

Pando is then seen pinning his mother as other Irving officers applaud.

A smiling Benning, her son and her husband shared a sweet photo together after she was pinned.

Pando told CNN that the moment ‘was overwhelming’.

‘I felt every emotion you could think of just from being happy for her and also missing her. I was also trying to keep my composure as well,’ he added, but he admitted that a ‘little bit of tears’ came out.

Benning became pregnant with Pando at a young age, forcing her to put her dream of becoming a police officer on hold.

‘He’s the reason why I breathe every single day. He’s the reason why I wake up every morning. He’s my world,’ she told CNN.

She added: ‘The only other moment that I will never forget that is more meaningful than this was the day I gave birth to him. So, this moment of him pinning my badge, I have to say is up there with that.’

Pando says that once he’s finished his time in the Army, he wants to follow in his mother’s footsteps and become a police officer.

He said: ‘She’s never let something stop her from achieving what she wants. And while raising me, that’s always something she’s preached to me. If you want something, work for it and you’ll achieve your goal.’