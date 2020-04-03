Sophie Countess of Wessex influenced other royals like Kate Middleton in this key way

SOPHIE, COUNTESS OF WESSEX, 55, has been part of the Royal Family for over 20 years. A fashion expert explained how she has influenced younger royals.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward, 56, got married at Windsor Castle in 1999. Since then, Sophie has become a popular member of the Royal Family in her own right. An expert explained how she asserted herself in the family and could have influenced royals like Kate Middleton.

Sophie has represented the Queen and the Royal Family for many years. When she steps out, the royal will always look stylish in pieces from her wardrobe. Sophie has focused on wearing pieces that are functional and stylish, Natasha Henson, editor of British Style Society, told Express.co.uk. She said: “The Countess of Wessex appears to be a lover of function and great design.

“Her off-duty looks are often practical depending on her particular duties. “However, even the simplest of outfits such as tailored trousers and a comfortable top are complemented with stylish accessories and footwear every time.” By doing this, she has asserted herself by establishing her own style. “Sophie has evening and on-duty elegance down to a tee, and often sports her favourite designers such as Emilia Wickstead who blends contemporary and traditional techniques to capture the modern silhouette,” Natasha added.

“Other favourites include Erdem and Oscar de la Renta who exude glamour with captivating dress designs.” Sophie has used fashion to show her confidence and relaxed attitude, the expert suggested. Natasha said: “She’s not afraid to re-wear clothing, which showcases a confidence in her style and fashion choices. “Colour and print are other elements that Sophie doesn’t shy away from and this suggests a fun and relaxed vibe away from the public eye.

“Sophie’s off-duty looks also suggest she’s a proactive and positive person, both in royal and family duties.” This is an attitude other royals have since followed, such as Kate Middleton. Both Sophie and the Duchess of Cambridge will use their style to show their personality. Natasha explained: “Sophie’s love of timeless looks I feel has inspired both The Duchess of Cambridge and Autumn Kelly.

"Both royals often favoured casual attire before marrying into the royal family. However, in recent years they have tailored this look to suit royal duties but still wear relatable staples such as the sold-out Zara dress Kate wore to a charity polo game. "Each still pays homage to their personality traits in both on and off-duty looks much like the Countess of Wessex and complements each look with stunning accessories. "The Duchess of Cambridge also shares a love of some of Sophie's favourite designers including Emilia Wickstead and Erdem." Kate and Sophie have both used their style to show their confidence. Not only that, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn pieces by many of the same designers as Sophie.

