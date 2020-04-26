Sophie Wessex home: Inside Bagshot Park – her home with Prince Edward

SOPHIE, Countess of Wessex lives in the stunning Bagshot Park with her husband Prince Edward. Here is a look inside the royal home.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, 55, have lived in their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, since they married in 1999. The lavish royal residence was previously used as a hospital during wartime. Bagshot Park later underwent intensive renovations to turn it into a royal residence.

In March 1998, the Mansion House at Bagshot Park, which includes a block of stables and Sunningdale Lodge, was leased by the Crown Estate to Prince Edward for 50 years. The Mansion House was then renovated to become a residence for the Queen’s youngest son. Sophie and Edward have kept their home fairly private, with only snippets of inside their home seen. It is not clear how many rooms the house has, but aerial photos of Bagshot Park suggest the family have a lot of space.

The huge brick and stone tudor style building sits amongst an expanse of land, and there is also a stable block. In 2014, the public was given a rare glimpse inside the royal home. Sophie was interviewed by Bazaar, and photos taken inside Bagshot Park gave an insight into their lavish home. One photo, taken of Sophie in the living room, showed a preference for a light blue colour.

The room shown had blue wallpaper, blue and gold curtains, and a blue sofa and chair. Bagshot Park also appears to live up to royal standards, with the living room featuring a large ornate wooden desk and a sparkling chandelier. A huge bouquet of orange flowers could be seen stood on a white mantlepiece. Dark wood is seen throughout the room, and indeed may be a feature of much of the house.

Another photo of Sophie shows the Countess of Wessex against a stunningly ornate wooden wall which features elaborate carvings. Made up of 241 pieces, these were individually carved by the late architect Bhai Ram Singh, students of the Mayo School, and carpenters in Amritsar. Bagshot Park is located in Surrey, close to Guildford and Surrey.

The convenient location means the couple isn’t far from other Royal Family members, close by to Windsor Castle. Bagshot Park is just 11 miles from Windsor, a bonus for the Queen as Sophie, 55, is said to be the Monarch’s preferred companion when attending church. The Queen also reportedly loves heading over to the Wessexes home unannounced for afternoon tea. The closeness to the Queen also means Sophie and Edward’s children can pop over to their grandmother’s home with ease.

James, Viscount Severn, 12, and Lady Louise Windsor, 16, are often spotted at family gatherings with their parents. In an interview with Sky News, Sophie revealed, “We’re a lot more fortunate, because we live so closer to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor at weekends, our children are more fortunate, because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis.” Louise and the Queen share a common interest in their love for horses. Louise often goes riding around the grounds of Windsor Castle, and is sometimes accompanied by her father, Prince Edward.