SoulCycle sales decline nearly 30 percent as customers turn to Peloton following Trump fundraiser

SoulCycle sales dropped nearly 30 percent over the holidays, according to a new report, after customers boycotted the brand over links to Donald Trump fundraisers and rivals Peloton started an advertising push.

The popular cycling studio experienced the steepest year-over-year decline in sales in the last week of December and the first weeks of January, Earnest Research claimed.

The company which analyses web, debit and credit card transaction data also reports that in December 2019, nine percent of SoulCycle customers had made a purchase with Peloton in the last six months, which is three times the number from a couple of years earlier.

On Monday, Recode reported that the data found two percent of Peloton customers spent money on the Soul Cycle brand in December, which was half the number from 2017.

Peloton has three cycling studios compared the 95 SoulCycle – costs as much as $36 per class – has globally.

But this holiday season Peloton went on aggressive marketing push to drive sales of its $2,245 at-home stationary bike which gives buyers the option of an on-screen instructor with a $39 monthly subscription.

A representative from SoulCycle told DailyMail.com: ‘Earnest Research’s data is completely false.’

SoulCycle would not comment on their exact figures but disputed the figures in the Recode article from Earnest Research matched their sales reports.

‘We are disappointed in Recode’s irresponsible decision to publish what we have made them aware is inaccurate and misleading data in an attempt to damage our business and inappropriately obtain and publish our confidential business information.’

Search engine data aligns with interest in Peloton outdoing SoulCycle from the end of October 2017.

Google Trends results show a massive spike in searches for Peloton from November and throughout the height of the holiday gift-buying period. However Peloton also garnered interest due to its controversial commercial showing a man buying his wife the bike as a Christmas gift.

The end of November also saw the CEO of SoulCycle, Melanie Whelan, suddenly quit after eight years.

It was after a summer of boycotts linked to SoulCycle chairman Stephen Ross hosting fundraisers for President Trump. For one of them tickets cost as much as $250,000.

Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen and Bill Eichner backed the boycott and customers claimed the brand’s ethos ‘all souls welcome’ opposed Trump’s stance.

In August, members of SoulCycle started cancelling their memberships after Ross, chairman of the fitness brands’ parent company The Related Cos., came under fire for hosting events expected to have brought in up to $12million for the president’s 2020 campaign.

In September 2019, Earnest Research said class sign-ups at US locations decreased 12.8 percent when comparing the 18 days prior to backlash and same period of time afterwards.

The company said the initial week of August 11 saw a decline of 1 per cent and subsequent weeks’ attendance went down 6 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

The protests extended to other bands owned by Ross, Equinox and Blink.

But Equinox and SoulCycle stated ‘no company profits are used to fund politicians’ and that they ‘have nothing to do with the event and do not support it’.

Ross has donated large sums to Republican candidates and causes according to FEC filings, while also contributing to democrats including Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and Lois Frankel of Florida.

Ross hit back, saying he has ‘always been an active participant in the democratic process’.

‘While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about,’ he previously said.

‘I have known Donald Trump for 40 years and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions.

‘I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.’