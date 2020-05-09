South Africa records more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases

South Africa on Thursday confirmed 424 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 8,232.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic has risen to 161 in the country, up eight from Wednesday’s figure, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Of the new deaths, six were reported in Western Cape Province and two in KwaZulu-Natal Province, Mkhize said.

Western Cape Province remains the epicenter of the pandemic with 4,904 cases, followed by Gauteng Province with 1,804 and KwaZulu-Natal Province with 1,204.

Western Cape Province is suffering a “cluster outbreak,” Mkhize said.

Of all the cases in the province, 3,547 were recorded in Cape Town.

In Khayelitsha, Cape Town’s largest informal settlement, a total of 517 cases have been reported as of Thursday, raising fears for the pandemic spiralling out of control.

Western Cape recorded 76 deaths, the highest number among all the nine provinces.

As the pandemic kept spreading, medical workers have ramped up testing, having conducting a total of 292,153 tests to date across the country, with 12,774 tests being done in the past 24 hours, said Mkhize.