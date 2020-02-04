South Carolina animal sanctuary is looking for ‘piggy cuddlers’ to help socialize its rescues

Animal-lovers are clamoring to volunteer at a sanctuary that is seeking people to cuddle with its pigs and feed them cookies to help get them ready for adoption.

The Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Leesville, South Carolina, took to Facebook on January 23 to post a help-wanted ad looking for ‘piggy cuddlers’ to spend some quality time with its rescue swine.

‘Do you want to help make a huge difference in the lives of the pigs of Cotton Branch?’ the flyer asks. ‘Come help socialize our adoptable residents so they can move into our adoption program with ease!’

The animal sanctuary explained that sitting with the pigs, scratching their bellies, and even just talking to them will help them get ready for their forever homes.

The volunteer cuddlers must be 18 years or older or between the ages of 16 and 18 and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The farm serves as a safe place for abandoned, abused, neglected, and elderly farm animals, and a little over a year ago, it rescued 550 pigs from a hoarding situation in Kentucky.

Josh Carpenter-Costner, the president of Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, told WLTX that the farm’s volunteers spend about an hour with the pigs three times a week.

‘Within a month they are generally totally ready to be adopted,’ he said. ‘They’re rolling over for belly rubs, they’re pursuing you for attention when you go in and that’s when we can move them out of the socialization area and move two others in who need socializing.’

So far, 400 out of the 550 rescue pigs have been adopted, according to WLTX.

Carpenter-Costner explained the pigs ‘make good indoor, outdoor pets,’ noting that ‘they are much quicker to house train than a dog.’

‘As long you have about a quarter acre space, a good size yard for them to enjoy and don’t mind rooting they’re fine,’ he added.

The Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary has had an overwhelmingly positive response to its post with people from all over the country signing up to socialize its remaining pigs.

‘I just love pigs, they are sweet precious animals. I live in Des Plains Illinois. I would love to take a trip to your sanctuary and cuddle these cuties. God Bless you for saving them and the other animals,’ one Facebook user commented

‘I honestly would take vacation time to snuggle!’ another added.

‘This would be a dream come true. Too bad I live so far away,’ someone else wrote. ‘I hope your piggies get the best cuddlers!!!’

Volunteer spots have already filled up through March, and the Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary announced on Facebook on Sunday that it has added new spots in April.

‘This past week has been incredible and we are so thankful so many want to volunteer with us!’ the farm wrote. ‘Just today, we are seeing such a difference in our unsocialized pigs after our first full day of Cuddlers! Your contribution means so much to them and us!’