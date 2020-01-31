Southwest airlines flew 17 million passengers on planes with ‘unconfirmed maintenance records’

An upcoming government report has criticized what it sees to be a series of safety failures at Southwest Airlines that saw 17 million passengers flown on planes with ‘unconfirmed maintenance records’.

The Transportation Department report highlighted how the airline – one of the country’s biggest domestic carriers – had failed to prioritize safety and the Federal Aviation Administration had not responded accordingly.

A draft audit, published in the Wall Street Journal detailed a number of safety lapses at the carrier, whilst criticizing the aviation administration’s lack of oversight as lax, ineffective and inconsistent.

It showed how despite a number of safety slip-ups and alleged hazards the FAA’s overall approach was enabling ‘continued noncompliance with safety regulations’.

The detailed report described a February 2019 incident where a plane attempted to land twice at Bradley International Airport, near Hartford Conn, despite major turbulence and wind gusts stronger than the pilots were trained to handle.

In a subsequent investigation the audit said Southwest management failed to question the pilots’ judgment in the landings, which saw both wings of the plane damaged.

Instead they deemed the incident, in which no passengers were hurt, was the result of a random gust.

The government audit said the FAA had in this case subsequently failed to establish if the airline’s safety system was robust.

The report, the result of an 18-month inquiry, said FAA managers routinely allowed Southwest to fly craft with unresolved safety concerns, and failed to address shortcomings raised by nearly two-thirds of its staff.

It further criticized the FAA for allowing the airline to assess its own hazard-risk, rather than federal inspectors, over its ‘chronic failures’ to accurately monitor the weight of checked baggage loaded into its planes over the last two years.

It said a case that was supposed to deal with this issue was closed despite the fact agency inspectors continued to find weight discrepancies.

However, the airline has reportedly long believed that heavier-than-expected baggage loads fall within its planes operating safety margins and its weighing systems were robust and therefore did not pose a safety risk.

It also said it had added new plane-side scanning equipment and a new scanning system to more accurate assess weights.

The audit also revealed how an initial FAA approval of mandatory maintenance certificates for 71 of 88 used aircraft—a process that is said to typically take three or four weeks – happened in just one day.

After problems with this process was identified the aviation authority gave the airline two years to fully inspect planes – including a number that were already phased into the airborne fleet – and ensure they met all safety requirements.

The government report recommends the FAA should provide its inspectors with guidance materials to make better safety assessments.

In a statement released on Thursday the FAA said that after learning of concerns about it took ‘comprehensive action’.

In addition to actions aimed at ensuring the safety of the aircraft, the FAA appointed a new leadership team’ at the FAA office that oversees Southwest.

Officials also said they planned to respond to recommendations about the agency’s oversight of the industry.

Meanwhile, a Southwest spokeswoman said the company disagreed with the audit’s findings.

‘We have communicated our disappointment in the draft audit report to the Office of Inspector General and will continue to communicate any concerns directly with its office,’ Southwest said in a statement. ‘Any implication that we would tolerate a relaxing of standards is absolutely unfounded.

‘Our friends, our families board our aircraft and not a single one of us would put anything above their safety.’

The airline also said that all of the 88 Boeing 737 used planes cited in the inspector general’s report ‘have either completed a comprehensive physical inspection, from nose to tail, or are currently in the inspection phase.’

Southwest said it ‘has completed a thorough review of 75 aircraft and we are in the process of inspecting the remaining 13 aircraft which are currently in heavy checks.’