Southwest planes with safety concerns put 17 million passengers at risk, while FAA monitor knew

Southwest Airlines has flown more than 17 million passengers on jets with safety concerns while the FAA allowed the lapses after the agency agreed with the carrier’s own assessment that problems were ‘low risk’, a federal watchdog said Tuesday.

The airline has flown more than 150,000 flights on 88 jets it bought on the used-plane market and which had unconfirmed maintenance histories, the Transportation Department’s inspector general said in a strongly-worded report.

That put more than 17 million passengers at risk, according to the report, ‘FAA Has Not Effectively Overseen Southwest Airlines’ Systems for Managing Safety Risks’.

The watchdog said the ‘FAA’s oversight of Southwest’s safety management system was ineffective, resulting in a number of ongoing concerns,’ and that the agency relies on the carrier’s own ‘risk assessment indicating this is a low risk rather than requiring the airline to comply with its regulatory requirements.’

A Southwest spokeswoman said the airline reviewed the report, and told DailyMail.com that ‘we adamantly disagree with unsubstantiated references to Southwest’s Safety Culture’.

An FAA spokesperson referred to the agency’s comments within the watchdog report, when DailyMail.com reached out for comment.

The report comes after a hotline complaint about FAA oversight in early 2018 was made to the inspector general, that warned of ‘inaccurate information being provided to pilots prior to flight,’ among other issues.

Then a Southwest engine failure caused a passenger’s death in April 2018.

Jennifer Riordan, an Albuquerque, New Mexico, mother of two, was sucked out of a window on the aircraft when the engine failed. The FAA reportedly knew about the defect, which had occurred on a Mississippi flight in 2016.

The report also comes as the FAA is being investigated by Congress for its approval of the Boeing 737 MAX, the plane that was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.

The first disaster happened in October 2018 in Indonesia, when a MAX flying as Lion Air flight JT 610 fell into the Java Sea 15 minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

All 189 aboard the plane died, including 180 Indonesians, one Italian and one Indian.

The second crash occurred on March 10 when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302, which also was a MAX jet, took off from Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital and crashed.

Critics have said the FAA is too cozy with airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

The inspector general’s findings reveal that in 2017, FAA inspectors began finding ‘potentially serious gaps’ in Southwest’s process for verifying the condition of the planes, including major repairs that weren’t documented and maintenance records that didn’t meet FAA standards.

Meeting US standards normally takes up to four weeks per plane, but people hired by Southwest approved 71 of the planes on the same day, the inspector general said.

Southwest said 80 of the planes have been inspected and returned to flying, and the last eight are undergoing maintenance.

The FAA gave the airline until this summer to bring the planes in compliance with federal rules because it accepted Southwest’s argument that the issues were low safety risks, the inspector general said.

The watchdog office added that the FAA has not given its inspectors enough guidance on reviewing risk assessments and evaluating an airline’s safety culture.

‘As a result, FAA cannot provide assurance that the carrier operates at the highest degree of safety in the public´s interest, as required by law,’ the inspector general said. That is so even though ‘FAA representatives – ranging from senior executives to local inspectors – expressed concerns about the safety culture at Southwest Airlines.’

Southwest, while ‘adamantly’ disagreeing with the critique of its safety culture, said it has taken steps to address the report’s key findings.

‘Southwest maintains a culture of compliance, recognizing the safety of our operation as the most important thing we do,’ the airline spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said in a statement.

The airline works ‘to improve each and every day, any implication that we would tolerate a relaxing of standards is absolutely unfounded.’

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said the report highlighted ‘very concerning lapses in FAA´s safety oversight,’ and that the committee is investigating many of the same issues.

The agency has agreed with all 11 of the inspector general’s recommendations to improve oversight of Southwest, including new training for inspectors who monitor the nation’s fourth-biggest airline.

The review found a number of problems.

In addition to insufficient maintenance records on used planes, for nearly two years Southwest frequently failed to give pilots correct information about the weight and balance of loads on their planes, which the inspector general called an important safety lapse.

Last month, the FAA proposed a $3.9 million fine for improper weight calculations on more than 21,500 flights. Southwest can fight the penalty.

Southwest has said it has improved its system for calculating weight and balance of cargo.

The report also said FAA did not evaluate Southwest’s risk assessment after a hard landing last year during dangerous gusty winds – higher than Southwest pilots are trained for – at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

Both wings of the Boeing 737 were damaged when they hit the runway during the first of three attempted landings before pilots flew to another airport, where they landed safely.