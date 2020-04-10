Spain horror: Coronavirus death toll SOARS to 10,935 – terrifying update as crisis spirals

SPAIN has recorded a further 932 new deaths from coronavirus to send the death toll soaring close to 11,000 in the latest horrifying update from the crisis-hit country as the COVID-19 outbreak spirals out of control.

Spain’s health ministry has said the death toll has increased to 10,935 from 10,003 on Thursday. There have also been more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases, with this total surging from 110,238 to 117,710 within just the past 24 hours. On Thursday, the the global death toll from coronavirus surpassed 50,000 as panic from the pandemic continues to spread throughout the world.

Spain has registered the second most deaths from COVID-19 – only behind Italy, which has recorded 14,000 fatalities. Last week, the country overtook China in terms of the number of deaths from the pandemic. Spain has also recorded the second most COVID-19 infections, behind the USA which has reported more than 245,000 cases. There have also been more than one million confirmed coronavirus cases in some 200 countries.

But despite the growing crisis, health officials in Spain have been encouraged have been encouraged by a slowdown in daily increases in infections and deaths. The daily rate of new cases has been slowing since March 25, when reported cases rose by just over 20 percent. Health Minister Salvador Illa told parliament on Thursday: “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. “A glimpse of hope: the curve has stabilized.

“We have reached the peak of the curve and we have started the slowdown phase.” Spain has been on lockdown since March 14, as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Government desperately try to bring the rapid outbreak under control. Earlier this week, it was announced only employees in essential sectors are permitted to travel to and from work. Spain’s health emergency chief Fernando Simon, who has been in regular contact with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez throughout the outbreak, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

He said the country was unlikely to need further restrictive measures, besides those already announced, while data was being analysed. Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said after a Cabinet meeting to approve the latest measures: “The measures are to reduce the movement of people, not economic activity” But Antonio Garamendi, president of Spain’s business association, said the lockdown could lead to a full-blown social crisis and criticised the delay in clarifying which sectors were “essential”. He said in a television interview: “If you stop the country, we’ll have a huge social problem within five months.”