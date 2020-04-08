Spain sees peak death toll in one day as COVID 19 fatalities rise about 10,000

SPAIN has recorded its peak death toll in a day – with 950 deaths bringing the country’s total to 10,003.

The number of overall cases went up on Thursday from 102,136 to 110,238 within a day. Spain’s rising figures forced the country into a strict lockdown, but that was recently extended until at least April 11.

After Italy, Spain is the second country in the World with the most deaths. It also has the third-highest number cases after the United States and Italy. The daily increase in infections in the country is slowing compared to the last few week’s – Thursday’s increase represented a 7.9 percent increase. On March 25, recorded cases surged by more than 20 percent. Despite the soaring numbers, Health Minister Salvador Illa said there was a glimpse of hope: ”The data shows that the curve has stabilised – we have reached the highest point and things are slowing down,

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel. A glimpse of hope: the curve has stabilised. “The peak of the curve and we have started the slowdown phase.” At this time of uncertainty and grief, paralysed businesses have left even more damage as about one million people lose their jobs. Spain saw over 900,000 job losses since it went into lockdown in mid-March.

A further 620,000 people were laid off, while about 80,000 people were off sick after becoming infected with the virus. Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said: “This is an absolutely unprecedented situation.” “The country is practically paralysed as a result of the health emergency,” Unai Sordo, the leader of Spain’s biggest labour union CCOO, told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

Although Spain’s unemployment record suffered in the past – especially with the 2008-09 financial crisis – the rate at which jobs were lost in the past month has been crippling. “The destruction of jobs is extraordinarily heavy for women, young people and the most precarious work sectors,” Pepe Alvarez, leader of the UGT union, Spain’s second-biggest union told RNE radio. The lack of PPE is also stifling the health system. Spanish doctors and nurses have had to cut up protective clothing out of bin bags.