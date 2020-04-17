Spain’s former PM investigated for possible breach of lockdown rules

Spain’s former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is being investigated for a possible breach of the country’s confinement regulations, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska confirmed on Wednesday.

A video broadcast on Spanish TV network La Sexta on Tuesday showed Rajoy walking briskly along a street close to his home on the outskirts of Madrid and the network reported it was not the first time the man who led the right wing People’s Party (PP) government of Spain between December 2011 and June of 2018 had been seen exercising outdoors.

The video also shows that Rajoy is not carrying any bags, which could have indicated that he had been out to buy food or medicine.

Spaniards have been prohibited from exercising outdoors since the State of Alarm was imposed by current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on March 15 in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

When asked about Rajoy’s apparent breach of the regulation in the weekly ‘control session’ in the Spanish Parliament, Grande-Marlaska replied that “investigations are being carried out to examine Mr Rajoy’s alleged breach of the obligation to stay at home.”

“The principal of legality is one of the foundations of a State of Law,” said the minister, adding that Rajoy’s status as a former prime minister would not help him.

“A person’s name does not determine how the law is applied,” added Grande-Marlaska.

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed on Wednesday that since the beginning of the State of Alarm, 4,981 people have been arrested for breaking lockdown rules, while 571,807 people are facing fines of between 601 to 30,000 euros (654 to 32,600 U.S. dollars). The possible prison terms for resisting arrest or serious disobedience during the State of Alarm range from three months to a year.