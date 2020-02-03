Spain’s Princess Leonor, 14, and Princess Sofia, 12, arrived at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid

Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia put on a stylish display as they attended the solemn opening of the 14th legislature at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid today.

The sisters joined their mother, Queen Letizia of Spain, 47, and father King Felipe VI of Spain for the occasion.

Heir-to-the throne Leonor, 14, looked very much the lady in red in a coordinating tweed blazer and skirt, which featured coordinating gold buttons.

She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, and completed her outfit with a pair of coordinating shoes.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Sofia appeared to take fashion advice from her mum – and was seen in a check monochrome dress, which featured waist tie detail.

The young royal opted for a pair of black shoes and a similar hairstyle to her older sibling.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia looked typically chic in monochrome, donning a black cape-style coat over a calf-length white dress, which featured a V-cut neckline.

The mother-of-two wore her dark locks swept back off her face in a low bun, and accessorised with a pair of pearl earrings to add a touch of glam to her outfit.

She kept her makeup minimal, adding a touch of bronzer and a few layers of mascara.

The royals sat alongside President of the Congress Meritxell Batet, and were photographed looking deep in thought as they stood up from their seats.

It’s been a busy week for Queen Letizia of Spain, who welcomed a team of water polo champions to Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Friday.

The royal, who was joined by her husband Felipe, shook hands with the women’s team and their coaches, who won gold at the 34th LEN European Championship at Budapest’s Duna Aréna on the previous Sunday.

The royal couple’s outing came after the pair attended the funeral of Princess Pilar de Borbon on Wednesday, who died of colon cancer aged 83 earlier this month.