SPFL advise 42 clubs football won’t return until August at the earliest

It is not known when the likes of Celtic and Rangers will be back in action due to the coronavirus crisis, but SPFL chiefs are keen to make a decision on the current season so they can look forward to the next

The SPFL has reportedly told all 42 clubs that it is unlikely that football will return until August at the earliest.

There have been no professional matches in Scotland since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And it remains unclear if the current season will be played out.

That is until now, with STV reporting that the SPFL are unsure whether there will be enough time to finish the current campaign.

It is understood that the Scottish football governing body have warned clubs that in the best case scenario they won’t be back out on the pitch until the end of the summer.

And they have asked each team to cast a vote as to whether to terminate the season indefinitely and decide the standings based on a points per game basis.

It’s thought that Dundee are the only club currently hesitating with their vote – leaving the only other avenue to be declaring the season null and void.

Should clubs agree to end the season early, the SPFL have also warned them that it is unlikely that a new season will get underway until mid-September as things stand in society with Covid-19.

In his latest statement, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster admitted that it was a challenging time for Scotland and football in general, but warned that there were more pressing issues at hand.

He said: “The significant challenges being faced by people all over the country have put sport firmly in perspective.

“However, we have a responsibility to deal with the many difficult issues caused by this outbreak and are working hard with the Scottish FA, with our clubs, and with Government departments to arrive at the best possible outcome for our game.

“We are very conscious of the desire of all 42 Ladbrokes SPFL clubs and their fans to know, as soon as possible, of our plans for the league, but everyone recognises we are facing what is arguably the most challenging time in our sport’s history.

“There are undoubtedly going to be further challenges ahead, but everyone involved is pulling together as one and we will continue to make decisions in the very best interests of the game as a whole.”