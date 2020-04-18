Sports commentator offered $1million to describe porn for blind punters during lockdown

Renowned American sports commentator Joe Buck has received a mouthwatering offer amid the coronavirus pandemic – albeit to provide coverage for adult webcam shows

American sports commentator Joe Buck has been offered a staggering $1million to commentate on porn for blind punters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Commentators across the world may be feeling a little lost right now, with the global sporting schedule coming to a complete standstill as a result of the virus.

Yet Buck, who has won numerous Emmy Awards for his work with Fox Sports on NFL and Major League Baseball, has received a financially rewarding offer to carry out his duty – albeit in the world of pornographic entertainment.

Adult webcam company ImLive.com have offered the 50-year-old $1million to provide live play-by-play commentary for cam shows.

“Dear Joe Buck,” an email to the commentator from ImLive.com Vice President Adrian Stoneman reads.

“With COVID-19 having forced nearly all sports leagues to postpone live games indefinitely, I can imagine it must be tough for sports commentators like yourself right now.

“I’ve seen the videos of you on social media putting the reps in and commentating over everyday things like people fixing their hair, some chickens running around the coop and someone fitting Oreos in their mouth, for example.

“With you out of work for an indefinite period right now, I wanted to reach out and formally extend you an offer to continue to commentate… but over porn instead of sports.

“By its very nature pornography – especially adult camming – is a visual medium. It’s what’s on the screen that gets people off. But this obviously presents inherent problems for the blind and visually impaired.

“As it stands, there are an estimated 22.5 million Americans who report experiencing vision loss. So the market for accessible pornography – especially on cam sites – is massive.”

Stoneman then adds: “The offer we’re extending to you is for you to provide live play-by-play commentary for our adult camming site, ImLive. We can offer you up to $1,000,000. You’d be required to commentate 25 live cam shows per week through the end of May but not less than 6 weeks.”

Unfortunately for ImLive.com, Buck has rejected their offer – unless some of his fellow commentators also audition for the role.

“I am highly qualified as I have been practicing these calls most of my life,” he told Si.com’s Jimmy Traina.

“But I don’t want to just take that job without a proper, open audition. So if they get Jim [Nantz] and Al [Michaels] and Mike [Tirico] and all the others who do what I do to audition, I’m in.

“If any one of them say no, I’m out. That’s all I can commit to at this time. I can say I have NEVER been more flattered. And I know my dad would be proud.”