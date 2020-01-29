Spotted Pig restaurant CLOSES after sex harassment claims

A New York City restaurant which was at the center of sexual harassment claims against former owner Ken Friedman has closed.

The Spotted Pig has shut its doors three weeks after it was forced to pay out $240,000 in a settlement with 11 former employees.

New York authorities said Friedman had groped female employees, demanded nude photos and run a ‘hostile workplace’ with ‘pervasive incidents of unwanted touching’.

It was even claimed that restaurant staff had referred to a private third-floor area as the ‘rape room’ because of frequent sexual harassment there.

Friedman denies some of the claims but earlier this month apologized for ‘the harm I have caused’ and agreed to step down as operator of The Spotted Pig.

Chef Tony Nassif confirmed the restaurant’s closure yesterday, posting a series emotional farewells on his Instagram account.

‘I can’t believe it’s over,’ he wrote on the Manhattan restaurant’s final day of trading on Monday.

‘This place changed the game for gastro pubs. First pub to get a Michelin star in the world and made an impact on me like no other.’

Friedman was celebrated as an ‘Outstanding Restaurateur’ at an award ceremony as recently as 2016 and Jay-Z was believed to be among The Spotted Pig’s investors.

But the restaurant was hit by scandal when several female employees made claims of sexual harassment at the height of the #MeToo movement in late 2017.

One former server, Natalie Saibel, claimed that Friedman had touched her buttocks and groin in 2015 while saying he was searching for a cell phone.

Another former waitress, Trish Nelson, alleged that Friedman had grabbed her head and pulled it toward his crotch as she knelt to collect glasses from a low shelf.

There were also allegations against celebrity chef Mario Batali, who had invested in The Spotted Pig and was accused of unwanted touching.

In a settlement announced on January 7, the New York attorney general’s office said female employees had been victims of ‘severe and pervasive’ harassment.

‘Friedman and other celebrity customers regularly made sexually explicit comments and gestures toward female staff members,’ authorities said.

‘On more than one occasion, Friedman forcibly kissed employees and pressured them to send him nude photos.

‘The restaurant failed to systematically address or take adequate action against such unlawful behavior in response to complaints, and in fact discouraged the reporting of these complaints.

‘Complainants were either dismissed or retaliated against by being terminated for false reasons after a complaint was made.’

The attorney general’s office also found that ‘Batali regularly groped female employees and grabbed their breasts and buttocks on multiple occasions’.

As part of the settlement, The Spotted Pig agreed to pay $240,000 to 11 employees and give them a 10-year share in the company’s profits.

The restaurant also agreed to implement new policies, but it has now shut its doors just three weeks later.

After the settlement, Friedman said he was ‘sorry for the harm I have caused and for being part of an environment where women were afraid to speak up’.

‘I will spend the rest of my life regretting my actions, and trying to be someone worthy of the respect and love of my family,’ he said.

However, he maintained that he ‘disagreed with several of the allegations’.

Batali apologized for his behavior in a newsletter in 2017, saying: ‘My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses.’