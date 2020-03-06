Spring Break hangs in the balance: Miami’s Ultra Music festival is canceled amid coronavirus fears

Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

The decision was made after organizers of the Spring Break festival, scheduled to take place between March 20 and 22, met with city officials on Wednesday.

The cancellation was confirmed by Billboard, making it the first time in 21 years Ultra will not go ahead.

According to the Miami Herald, concerns are now rising for other large events in the area. Four cases of the virus are confirmed in Florida, none in the Miami area.

Several colleges and universities have also canceled international trips scheduled for students during Spring Break.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes said Ultra: ‘I agreed with the decision to postpone it.

‘And now I’m worried about the Calle Ocho Festival.’

The Calle Ocho festival is a one day event that is mainly attended by locals.

Ultra ticket holders voiced their anger on hearing of the cancellation, some saying they would still be flying to Miami for other Spring Break parties having booked flights and hotels months in advance.

‘Stupid. Everyone will be in Miami regardless since everything is already booked and paid for,’ one attendee wrote.

‘Plus there are tons of Miami Music Week parties going on. Are they going to try to just cancel everything?’

Others were angered about the confusion with one ticket holder stating: ‘Thousands of attendees still have flights and hotels to worry about. Ridiculous. Tie up loose ends over late lunch and announce.’

Some ticket holders were glad to here of the cancellation.

‘Criticism of those saying it might be a bad idea to play it by ear and possibly cancel this later is sheerly, utterly stupid and shortsighted,’ one said

‘Lots of companies and people are pulling out of SXSW. Only a total moron would suggest we keep Ultra 100% on and import this virus.’

Acts including Flume, Zedd, Gryffin and Sofi Tukker were set to perform at Ultra.

Zedd appeared to tweet his disappointment at the news simply writing ‘NOOOOOOOO’.

The festival pulls in attendees from more than a hundred countries each year, with a capacity of 55,000 people a day.

Ultra also canceled its Abu Dhabi festival which was set to take place today and tomorrow.

Mayor Francis Suarez said on Wednesday: ‘I can tell you that just in the last 24 hours, I have received countless emails and messages of all kinds urging the city to act.’

Commissioner Joe Carollo added: ‘We’re saying suspend it to a later date when we’ll have a better idea of where we’re heading with the coronavirus.’

Ultra has not yet commented on the cancellation but is due to give a statement on Friday. There is currently no information available on the implications for ticket holders.

U.S. health officials have warned against travel to mainland China, South Korea, Iran and northern Italy but there are currently no advisories in place for popular spring break destinations such as Florida, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Mexico.

Mexico has five confirmed cases of the coronavirus while North Carolina just confirmed its first case.

Nevada has not yet identified any cases in the state.

As of Thursday morning, Florida’s Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale were still continuing with their Spring Break plans.

Officials in the City of Miami Beach on Wednesday released its plan for the month-long rager which will offer spring breakers free events by the beach.

In response to the coronavirus concerns, they advised attendees to practice basic hygiene and to skip out on the party if they are sick.

Tourism leaders in Tampa Bay are also continuing with their plans and do not believe the outbreak will impact the spring break travelers.

According to ABC Action News, hotels in the area remain booked out throughout March until the beginning of April.

‘The year before last, it was red tide. This year, it is coronavirus. Everything is going to be fine, come to the beach,’ said Robert Eustice, owner of Pearly’s Beach Eats.

‘You can’t change your day to day life. Take a little extra precaution but go out and have fun.’

Coronavirus fears has also caused several schools to cancel their international trips planned for Spring Break with some students heeding warnings against international travel.

College and universities are not yet warning about domestic travel but some have called back their students currently studying internationally in some of the hardest hit areas.

Among them was the University of Southern California which stated: ‘Students are strongly advised against international travel during spring break.’

The University of Central Florida also urged students to use caution when traveling at home or abroad.

Northwestern University has canceled its spring break trips to international locations.

This cancellation do not effect any personal vacations plans made by students.

However Florida State student Abdullah Derosier told WCTV that he canceled his travel to Europe just a week before he was set to jet off.

‘I was just going to go from Paris to Madrid to Barcelona to London and back to Paris to fly back over here,’ said Derosier.

‘My parents didn’t feel comfortable with me traveling to Europe at this point in time and so now I just have to cancel it.

‘It’s definitely tough and I still want to make it out there, and it’s definitely annoying losing money like that but I rather have my safety at this point in time,’ he added.