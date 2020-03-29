Spring Season: When is the first day of Spring? Google marks start of season with doodle

SPRING SEASON is the time of year when the days start lasting longer and temperatures finally rise – although the change of season may be overshadowed this year by people being trapped indoors due to self-isolation over the coronavirus pandemic. But when is the first day of spring?

The start of spring means flowers start blossoming and animals begin to come out of hibernation. It also means the cold and wet weather of last winter will hopefully be firmly in the past as bright skies and sun will fill the skies instead. This time of year is also important as it is when the clocks go forward, in preparation for British summertime, and Easter is also celebrated.

When is the first day of spring?

The first day of spring in the northern hemisphere is Friday, March 20 this year. The last day will then take place on Saturday, June 20. After that people will celebrate summer until around September. The final season of the year is winter, before spring arrives once again afterwards.

However, the first day of spring usually depends on whether you are talking about the astronomical or meteorological spring. The astronomical version refers to the position of Earth’s orbit compared to the Sun. This also considers when equinoxes and solstices occur during the year. Since the seasons vary in length, the start date of a new season mostly falls on different days each year.

Meanwhile, a Meteorological spring is measured on the annual temperature cycle and measure the meteorological state. It also coincided with the calendar to work out a clear change between the seasons. The meteorological seasons involve splitting the seasons into four parts of the year that are made up of three months each. These seasons are split to coincide with the Gregorian calendar and in meteorological calendars, spring always starts on March 1 and ends on May 31.

What is the spring equinox? The vernal equinox (spring equinox) takes place in March in the Northern Hemisphere. The word “equinox” comes from the Latin term “eqi”. This means “equal” and “nox” which means “night”. The exact moment of the equinox will occur Thursday night at 11:49 p.m. EDT (0349 GMT on March 20), according to the astronomy reference book

Why is the spring equinox celebrated?

This year, the equinox is bringing the earliest spring in 124 years. This is due to 2020 being a leap year and also because of daylight saving time. Rebirth is a big theme of spring as it is a time when flowers start to bloom and baby animals are born. It’s also traditional to plant seeds during this time.

